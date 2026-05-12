Accerts Productions Presents Cannes 2026 Slate of Completed Films and New Projects

Completed films from Accerts Productions’ Cannes 2026 slate include Home(sick): A Journey Within, El Día Que Me Quieras: El Viaje de Gardel, and Bestefar. Accerts Productions’ Cannes 2026 development and packaging slate includes Girl Up Amigo!, Wake, Andrew, The Hanging Man, The Last Chance, Train 8, Limerence, What Momma Wants, and Port Chicago.

Accerts Productions presents its Cannes 2026 slate, including completed films for distribution and new projects for financing, pre-sales, and partners.

This slate includes completed films ready for distribution, genre titles built for production and sales, and prestige-driven features seeking the right financing, cast, and international partners.” — Raúl E. Peyret

CANNES, FRANCE, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accerts Productions is presenting a slate of completed films and new feature projects at Cannes 2026, with titles available for distribution, licensing, acquisition, financing, pre-sales, co-production, and strategic partnerships.The slate is divided into two core market categories: completed films available now for licensing, sales, and distribution, and feature projects in development, packaging, or financing stages.Completed titles available for distribution discussions include Home(sick): A Journey Within, El Día Que Me Quieras: El Viaje de Gardel, and Bestefar.Home(sick): A Journey Within is an award-recognized independent drama about displacement, identity, loneliness, and belonging. The film follows an Argentine expatriate who returns home after years in the United States and discovers that the place he once knew has become emotionally unfamiliar.El Día Que Me Quieras: El Viaje de Gardel is a completed animated short inspired by the life and legacy of Carlos Gardel, blending dramatic storytelling, tango culture, and stylized animation for contemporary international audiences.Bestefar, produced by Sun Factory Films and presented in collaboration with Accerts Productions, is a historical drama centered on immigration, memory, love, and war.The development and packaging slate includes Wake, Andrew, The Hanging Man, Girl Up Amigo!, The Last Chance, Limerence, Train 8, Port Chicago, and What Momma Wants.Wake is a prestige psychological family drama about grief, buried trauma, and the cost of silence within a fractured family. The project is currently in packaging and financing discussions and is planned to begin production in Australia later in 2026.Andrew is a dark psychological mystery exploring guilt, obsession, identity, and the unresolved consequences of the past.The Hanging Man is an elevated horror feature designed for contained production and strong genre positioning in the international market. The film is planned to shoot in the United States and is currently scheduled to begin production in summer 2026.Girl Up Amigo! is a commercial action-comedy following three co-workers whose trip turns into a chaotic adventure after one missing boss, one wild clue, and one very unexpected backpack.The Last Chance is a contained survival drama based on a true survival story, centered on endurance, fear, and redemption.Limerence, created by Jerumai, is an auteur-driven romantic psychological drama about desire, identity, longing, and fractured perception. The project is planned to be shot on film, with a visual approach rooted in texture, intimacy, and psychological subjectivity.Train 8 is a sci-fi thriller based on an original graphic comic book series, with a creative team that includes David Stephan, Marysol Levant, and writer Travis Malloy. The project brings together genre storytelling, world-building, and international production potential.Port Chicago is a historical drama inspired by the Port Chicago disaster and its aftermath, a pivotal but often underrepresented civil rights story from American history.What Momma Wants is a dramatic feature currently in development and packaging, centered on family, legacy, and unresolved emotional conflict.“Our objective at Cannes is not simply to introduce projects, but to move them toward the right commercial path,” said Raúl Peyret, founder of Accerts Productions. “This slate includes completed films ready for distribution, genre titles built for production and sales, and prestige-driven features seeking the right financing, cast, and international partners.”Project materials, trailers, and additional information are available at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.