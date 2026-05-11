Bidding Set to Close on a 4BR Restoration Proj. Home on 1.2± Ac in Gloucester County, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

Online Only Bidding Set to Close on a Gloucester County VA Rehab. Project - A 4 BR Home on a 1.29 +/- Acre Corner Lot Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of online only bidding on a 4 BR restoration project home on 1.29± acres in Gloucester County, VA on May 14.” — John Nicholls

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.