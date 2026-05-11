Georgia Bar, Award-Winning 14-Acre Architectural Retreat Along Colorado’s Arkansas River, Is Available for First Time

Georgia Bar Along Arkansas River Georgia Bar View Georgia Bar Fireplace Georgia Bar Window Georgia Bar Twilight

Mountain Sanctuary Boasts Ten Buildings, Gold Medal Trout Fishing, and Equestrian Amenities in Colorado’s Sawatch Range

BUENA VISTA, CO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) proudly announces the listing of a sprawling 14-acre property along the banks of the Arkansas River. Located between Buena Vista and Leadville, Colorado, this retreat has received awards including the 2006 Architects’ Choice Award, as recognized by the Denver chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

Larry Hutton of LIV SIR represents this spectacular Colorado getaway known as the Georgia Bar, named for a gold placer mining claim from 1879, paying homage to the rich history of this land.

Situated in a prime riverfront location in the Sawatch mountain range, this property boasts ~2,500 feet of river frontage with Gold Medal Trout fishing, according to the Colorado Division of Wildlife. It is bordered on the west side by impressive rock formations which provide dramatic views as well as privacy.

Ron Mason is a former national champion whitewater kayaker, and his love of the river led him to buy this land. According to Mason, “The family retreat idea began during the 1960s and 1970s. During that time, I spent many weekends in the mountains backpacking, cross-country skiing, and kayaking, which fueled my passion for the natural environment. I became compelled by the lure of the wild and found myself building a Zen-type of relationship with rivers and kayaking.”

In 1973, Mason purchased the acreage, and during the summers of 1977 and 1978, he erected a tipi on the land, which he used as shelter while he taught whitewater kayaking.

Mason was one of the founding principals of Anderson Mason Dale Architects, a renowned firm based in Denver. His love of nature and outdoor activities fused with his design savvy and personal travel experience as he imagined the Georgia Bar and began to construct the buildings.

Mason remarks, “In 1981, I visited Finland and fell in love with their tradition of log building. This led to the design of the main cabin, which was constructed in 1982-83. It incorporates standing dead lodgepole pine logs from the Montana/Canada border, which were hand-peeled on site using a draw knife. It utilizes the 'Swedish-cope' method of construction, allowing each log course to be fitted tightly together. A smaller guest cabin was added in 1992 with a wood-burning Finnish sauna.”

Mason holds the distinction of FAIA (Fellow of the American Institute of Architects.) Anderson Mason Dale has designed such varied structures as the U.S Olympic Museum, Playa Blanca State Wildlife Area Interpretive Center, Park Union Bridge, and buildings at the University of Colorado-Boulder, Denver University, and Anschutz Medical Campus.

Drawing inspiration from an Italian tower that Mason and his wife Gillian explored while traveling, this structure was “an opportunity to create a pivotal element in the site in the same way that towers often mark the focus of Italian hill towns,” notes Mason.

He adds, “This idea was a bold move that might never have happened without the consistent encouragement of Gillian. The 50-foot height required a sophisticated steel structure with a wood frame cladding. This marked a transformation toward a more modern design vernacular and vocabulary of materials. We finalized the design the following year and completed construction in time for a year 2000 millennium tower party in the room on top.”

Following the completion of the Tower, Ron and Gillian wanted to spend more time at the Georgia Bar, so they needed a studio workspace that was designed for their careers in architecture and design. Mason explains, “The studio was seen as a companion element to the tower and a similar wood skin was chosen to enhance this relationship between the two structures. Construction was competed in 2001, and it provided an inspiring place for design as well as art projects with our grandchildren. Its nave-like space creates an atmosphere of pure joy, where many conversations about architecture have been laced with scotch and cigars. Many of these gatherings included Kiel Moe, who led the construction and assisted the design of both the tower and studio and all subsequent structures. Kiel’s contribution was enormous.”

Kiel Moe is an award-winning architect is his own right, recognized with the Fulbright Distinguished Chair in Helsinki, the Gorham P. Stevens Rome Prize in Architecture at the American Academy in Rome, and the American Institute of Architects National Young Architect Award.

In addition to the Cabins, Tower, and Studio, another standout structure is the Tube House. The design took the form of a long box or tube cantilevered over Saw Mill Creek where it enters the Arkansas River. This spectacular space provides a sense of seclusion from the energy around the cabins, and its plumbing and heating systems allowed an energy-efficient stay for one or two people during the winter.

“We chose to clad this building with weathered steel to make the Workshop and the Tube House become visual ‘book ends’ to the compound. To maximize the site’s encounter with the river, a retractable glass lens opens to form a bar for dining,” notes Mason.

Georgia Bar’s buildings have won numerous design awards, including

• Honor Award, North American Wood & Building Design

• Architects Choice Awards, Rocky Mountain News / AIA Denver

• American Architecture Award, Chicago Athenaeum

• Honor Award, American Institute of Architects Colorado Chapter

• Merit Award, AIA / Sunset Magazine Western Home Awards

Outdoor recreation opportunities beckon at the Georgia Bar, with fly-fishing and kayaking on the property as well as quick access to Clear Creek Reservoir and hiking and biking in the Collegiate Peaks Wilderness. On-site equestrian amenities include a fenced pasture, trails, and wide-open spaces for horses.

Larry Hutton notes, "With a breathtaking location, privacy, and direct access to the river, this home is a dream for someone who loves the outdoors. The Georgia Bar is truly the best of both worlds. The location offers privacy and space to explore, and the charming towns of Buena Vista and Leadville are just minutes away with restaurants, boutiques, and grocery stores.”

Mason adds, “The creation of the Georgia Bar settlement has been the most rewarding experience of my architectural career. The tipi and these 10 buildings are a true testimony to the values and ideals which have shaped this place and my life. It has provided a sense of fulfillment which can only be achieved by following one’s heart.”

The Georgia Bar is being offered for $8,500,000.

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LIV Sotheby’s International Realty services the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, and Northern Colorado as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park. Our expert real estate professionals provide local expertise for buyers and sellers in Colorado combined with the global reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand. Contact LIV Sotheby’s International Realty by calling 303.893.3200 or visiting livsothebysrealty.com for all your real estate needs.

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