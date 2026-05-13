AuctionWorks Announces Public UCC Sale of Membership Interests Tied to Puerto Rico Real Estate

Upcoming Article 9 UCC Sale of interests in Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC

This sale represents a compelling opportunity for sophisticated investors to acquire interests associated with Puerto Rico real estate through an expedited Article 9 UCC sale process.” — Diana Peterson, CEO, AW Properties Global

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AuctionWorks, a division of AW Properties Global, LLC, announced it will conduct a public Article 9 UCC foreclosure sale of membership interests in Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC on June 19, 2026. The entities are associated with real property interests located in Puerto Rico.

Brian James Pfund owns 100% of such interests and pledged them as collateral to Secured Party.

The sale will be conducted virtually via Zoom. Qualified bidders must register in advance and submit a $100,000 deposit before bidding, which must be increased to 25% of the successful bid by June 26, 2026 at 12:00 noon Eastern Time.

The sale is being conducted to enforce the rights of the Secured Party under applicable security agreements and UCC filings.

The sale will be conducted on an “as is, where is, with all faults” basis., without representation or warranty of any kind.

Secured Party may credit bid and reserves the right to establish bidding procedures and to adjourn, continue, or cancel the sale.

Qualified investors may obtain diligence materials and sale procedures upon execution of a confidentiality agreement and proof of financial capability.

Qualification Deadline: June 16, 2026 at 12:00 noon Eastern Time

Auction Date: June 19, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

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