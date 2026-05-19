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Dr. Greggy Lubin, Army Reserve Major, Now Board-Certified PMHNP

Dr. Lubin sitting in his white lab coat and a stethoscope around his neck.

Dr. Greggy Lubin, DNP, PMHNP-C, WCC, board-certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

Trilingual U.S. Army Reserve Major and Doctor of Nursing Practice expands evidence-based mental health care for veterans, families, and underserved communities.

From the battlefield to the bedside, my mission has remained the same: to serve, to heal, and to restore hope by expanding access to mental health care in every language and to every community.”
— Dr. Greggy Lubin, DNP, PMHNP-C, WCC
RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Greggy Lubin, DNP, PMHNP-C, WCC, MAJ, U.S. Army Reserve, proudly announces a major professional milestone in his distinguished career as he advances his mission to provide compassionate, evidence-based mental health care to individuals, families, veterans, and underserved communities.

Dr. Lubin is a doctorally prepared Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner and board-certified PMHNP with nearly two decades of nursing experience. His professional background reflects a rare combination of clinical excellence, military leadership, public service, and a deep commitment to healing minds and transforming lives. In addition to his psychiatric mental health certification, Dr. Lubin is also Wound Care Certified and has served for many years within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, where he has supported the health and well-being of America’s veterans.

A Major in the U.S. Army Reserve, Dr. Lubin brings the discipline, integrity, and leadership of military service into his healthcare practice. His military career has included significant leadership responsibilities, including serving as a company-level leader, overseeing Soldier readiness, supporting training operations, and representing the United States as a French linguist and interpreter during international engagements, including the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France.

Dr. Lubin’s journey reflects perseverance, service, and purpose. From bedside nursing to advanced psychiatric practice, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, advocacy, and access to care. His doctoral work focused on telehealth-based mental health care for geriatric veterans, with an emphasis on improving access, cost-effectiveness, treatment compliance, and patient satisfaction. This work aligns closely with his broader vision of expanding modern, patient-centered psychiatric services for veterans and vulnerable populations.

As a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Dr. Lubin is especially passionate about treating conditions such as depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, ADHD, mood disorders, and stress-related challenges. His approach to care emphasizes dignity, cultural sensitivity, trust, education, and collaboration. Fluent in English, French, and Haitian Creole, Dr. Lubin is uniquely positioned to serve diverse communities with compassion and understanding. His professional website, https://GreLu.com, provides full details of his work and service.

“Dr. Lubin’s professional journey is a testament to the power of service, resilience, and purpose,” the announcement states. “His work represents more than a title or credential; it reflects a lifelong commitment to improving lives, strengthening communities, and helping individuals find hope, stability, and healing.”

Dr. Lubin’s accomplishments mark an important step forward in his continued mission to serve patients, veterans, military families, and underserved communities through high-quality mental health care.

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Dr. Greggy Lubin, Army Reserve Major, Now Board-Certified PMHNP

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