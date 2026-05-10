Haseem Highlights Saudi SME Priorities as ZATCA Wave 24 Deadline Approaches

ZATCA Wave 24 will bring Saudi SMEs earning SAR 375K and above into mandatory e-invoicing by June 30. Haseem outlines what comes next.

After June 30, most Saudi SMEs will be ZATCA-compliant. The harder question is what they do with their financial workflow next.” — Badr Nour, Founder and CEO of Haseem

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Saudi Arabia approaches the June 30 deadline for ZATCA's Wave 24 (the largest expansion of Phase 2 e-invoicing to date), Haseem , the Saudi e-invoicing and accounting software , is calling on small and medium-sized businesses to treat compliance as the start of a bigger shift, not the finish line.Wave 24, announced by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority on September 26, 2025, lowers the e-invoicing threshold to taxpayers with annual turnover between SAR 375,000 and SAR 750,000 during 2022, 2023, or 2024. It is the first time Phase 2 has reached this segment of the Saudi economy, bringing thousands of small businesses under the Fatoora platform's mandatory integration requirements for the first time. Affected taxpayers are being notified by ZATCA between April 1 and June 30, 2026, and the authority's "Initiative to Cancel Fines and Exempt Taxpayers from Penalties" (a grace period that allows eligible businesses to regularize past errors without standard penalties) has been extended to the same June 30 date.By the time Wave 24 closes, Saudi Arabia will have moved the majority of its VAT-registered SMEs into Phase 2 compliance, a milestone that aligns directly with Vision 2030's target of raising the SME contribution to GDP from 20% to 35%. According to Monsha'at's SME Monitor, the Kingdom recorded 1.7 million active commercial registrations by the end of Q2 2025, with 38% youth-owned and 47% female-owned enterprises driving an unprecedented expansion in entrepreneurship.For Haseem, Wave 24 marks an inflection point. Compliance, the company argues, is no longer the differentiator. Financial control is."For three years, Saudi SMEs have been told that the goal is to become ZATCA-compliant," said Badr Nour, Founder and CEO of Haseem. "After June 30, most of them will be. The harder question, the one that determines whether a business actually grows, is what they do with their financial workflow once the invoice is cleared. If a business owner still doesn't know what they're owed, what they owe, and where their cash is going, compliance alone won't make them stronger."Haseem's position is that the post-Wave 24 environment requires a different kind of software for Saudi SMEs: simple enough for owners who are not accountants, structured enough to keep ZATCA records clean, and intelligent enough to surface the cash flow signals that drive better business decisions. The platform consolidates electronic invoices, tax invoices, expenses, supplier bills, payments, and financial reporting into one system, with built-in alignment to ZATCA Phase 2 specifications including real-time clearance for every B2B tax invoice and 24-hour reporting for B2C simplified invoices.Haseem is built specifically for Saudi small and medium-sized businesses, with particular focus on the SAR 375,000 to SAR 5 million turnover band, the same cohort being brought into Phase 2 through Wave 24 and the waves expected to follow. The platform serves businesses across retail, services, and manufacturing that are moving from manual or spreadsheet-based bookkeeping to structured digital financial operations."Vision 2030 is asking Saudi SMEs to grow, digitize, comply, and operate with discipline, all at the same time," added Nour. "Our job is to make that less of a contradiction. Software should compress that work, not add to it."As ZATCA continues to expand the mandate to smaller taxpayers in subsequent waves, Haseem will continue to publish guidance and tools to help Saudi SMEs prepare for and benefit from the transition. Business owners can learn more or get started at haseem.com.About HaseemHaseem is a e-invoicing and accounting software built for the way SMEs actually run their businesses. From electronic and tax invoices to expenses, payments, supplier records, and financial reports, Haseem brings the daily work of running a business into one simple system, fully aligned with ZATCA Phase 2 requirements. Haseem. Settled.

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