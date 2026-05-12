MyLegal® Launches AI Breach of Warranty Claims Solution to Cut Automaker Legal Costs and Speed Resolution

Built on MyLegal’s proven AI automation platform, the solution automates Lemon Law claims end-to-end, cutting manual effort 90% and saving millions.

Breach of warranty claims have become a major operational and financial challenge for automotive manufacturers, often costing organizations millions in legal spend and inefficiencies” — Jim Tate, MyLegal CEO & Co-Founder

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyLegal, a leader in AI-driven legal automation, today announced the launch of its AI-Powered Breach of Warranty (Lemon Law) Claims Automation solution, designed to help automotive manufacturers address the growing volume, complexity, and cost of warranty-related legal claims.As Lemon Law claims continue to rise, OEM legal teams are growing in size and are increasingly burdened by manual, fragmented processes that drive up operational costs, slow resolution times, and increase compliance risk. MyLegal’s new solution transforms this process into a fully automated, intelligent workflow enabling faster, more accurate, and more cost-effective claims handling.“Breach of warranty claims have become a major operational and financial challenge for automotive manufacturers, often costing organizations millions in legal spend and inefficiencies,” said Jim Tate, CEO & Co-Founder of MyLegal. “We built this solution to fundamentally change how these claims are managed - leveraging AI and automation to eliminate manual work, accelerate decision-making, and deliver measurable cost savings.”Automotive manufacturers often process thousands of Lemon Law claims annually, with traditional workflows requiring extensive manual effort, starting with intake and document collection, to chronology report creation and legal analysis. Analyzing each claim requires costly legal expertise. These processes are typically:● time-intensive, requiring hours or days per claim● dependent on increasing legal headcount and outside counsel● prone to inconsistencies, errors, and compliance gaps● lacking visibility and auditabilityThe result is rising operational costs, slower claim resolution, and increased litigation exposure.AI-Driven Automation Across the Entire Claims LifecycleMyLegal’s platform introduces an end-to-end, AI-powered approach that replaces legacy workflows with intelligent automation, including:● Automated claim intake and AI-driven routing● Real-time data aggregation across enterprise systems● AI-driven document processing and service record history extraction● Automated chronology report generation● AI-based Lemon Law scoring aligned with state-specific requirements● Seamless integration with databases, matter management and document systemsThis transforms breach of warranty claims processing into a standardized, scalable, and auditable operation, enabling legal teams to focus on strategic decision-making rather than manual data assembly.Enabling Compliance, Visibility, and ScaleMyLegal’s Breach of Warranty solution also delivers:● Full audit trails and data traceability for every claim● Alignment with evolving, state-specific Lemon Law regulations● Real-time reporting and analytics● Improved dealer coordination through automated workflows● Scalability to support growing claim volumes across multiple jurisdictionsBy replacing reactive, manual workflows with proactive, AI-driven processes, MyLegal enables automotive manufacturers to reduce risk, improve outcomes, and operate with greater confidence and control.In addition to solving a critical industry problem like this, MyLegal’s platform provides a long-term strategic advantage for legal departments.“While we’re solving a significant and costly problem in the automotive industry, this is really just the beginning,” Tate added. “MyLegal creates the foundation for a fully modernized legal technology stack—one that can integrate with any existing system, eliminate the inefficiencies caused by disconnected tools, and enable organizations to automate virtually any legal process. The result is a more efficient, productive, and cost-effective legal operation that is truly transformed.”MyLegal is an all-in-one AI-powered legal automation platform that transforms how enterprise legal departments operate. By integrating seamlessly with existing systems and automating complex workflows, MyLegal enables organizations to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve decision-making across their legal operations.

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