INNOVOTEX Appoints Dr. Jonathan Arambula to Executive Chairman in Strategic Transition to Expand Oncology Platform

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOVOTEX Inc., a pharmaceutical company advancing next-generation macrocycle drug conjugates (MDCs) for oncology, today announced the strategic promotion of founder Dr. Jonathan Arambula from Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman of the Board as the company advances toward clinical development and expands the broader potential of its macrocycle drug conjugate platform.

As Executive Chairman, Dr. Arambula will lead long-term corporate and platform strategy, scientific innovation initiatives, and expansion of the company’s MDC technology across additional payload classes, tumor indications, and translational applications. He will continue to play an active leadership role as Chief Scientific Officer across scientific direction, strategic partnerships, and organizational growth as INNOVOTEX advances its lead program, NOVO-111, toward the clinic.

“Jonathan’s vision has been foundational to INNOVOTEX since inception,” said James Hussey, Executive Vice Chairman of INNOVOTEX. “This leadership evolution reflects the company’s transition into its next stage of growth as we prepare for clinical execution while continuing to expand the long-term strategic potential of the platform.”

“The opportunity for macrocycle drug conjugates extends well beyond a single development program,” said Dr. Arambula. “As Executive Chairman, I look forward to supporting the continued advancement of our platform and building a new generation of oncology therapeutics designed to improve outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.”

About INNOVOTEX

INNOVOTEX is a pharmaceutical company developing macrocycle drug conjugates (MDCs), a novel class of oncology therapeutics engineered to enhance tumor-selective drug delivery and improve therapeutic durability. The company’s platform leverages proprietary macrocycle technology designed to increase intratumoral retention while minimizing systemic exposure, with the goal of advancing safer and more effective treatments for patients with cancer.

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