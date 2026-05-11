OurBus Marks 10th Anniversary with $10 Fare Sale Across 50+ Northeast Routes

OurBus 10th anniversary logo OurBus-branded coach bus

Limited-time promotion offers affordable travel alternative as summer prices rise and budget options become harder to find

This sale gives people an affordable way to visit friends and family, explore a new city, or take a getaway before peak summer crowds and prices arrive.” — Axel Hellman, co-founder of OurBus

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Americans prepare for what is expected to be one of the most expensive summer travel seasons in recent years, OurBus is marking its 10th anniversary with its largest fare sale to date, featuring tickets starting at $10 on more than 50 Northeast routes connecting cities including New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Niagara Falls, and Atlantic City.

The sale also follows recent shifts in the airline industry that have reduced the availability of some low-cost options in key markets, increasing demand for affordable alternatives.

"Travel costs have risen significantly over the past few years, making it harder for many people to take trips during peak travel periods," said Axel Hellman, co-founder of OurBus. "This sale gives people an affordable way to visit friends and family, explore a new city, or take a getaway before peak summer crowds and prices arrive."

Over the past decade, what began as a small network focused on Northeast commuter routes has grown into a service connecting millions of intercity travelers across more than 300 cities and towns. OurBus' demand-driven model builds routes based on rider feedback and booking patterns, connecting both major metropolitan areas and smaller, underserved communities through a network of local and family-run bus operators.

The promotion includes routes serving destinations across the Northeast, including Atlantic City, Baltimore, Boston, Buffalo, Hartford, Ithaca, New York City, Niagara Falls, Philadelphia, Providence, Rochester, and Washington, D.C.

Anniversary fares start at $10 and are available on select routes for travel between May 23 and June 10 when booked by May 22, with availability varying by route and demand.

Beyond affordable fares, OurBus offers a consistent and reliable travel experience across its network, with onboard amenities including wi-fi, charging outlets, GPS tracking, onboard restrooms, and 24/7 customer support — helping travelers stay connected and travel with confidence throughout their trip.

Travelers can view routes, check availability, and book tickets at ourbus.com or through the OurBus app.

ABOUT OURBUS

Founded in 2016, OurBus works with local and family-run bus operators to connect more than 300 destinations nationwide, using technology and traveler feedback to make intercity travel smarter, more comfortable, and more sustainable. By combining innovation with community roots, OurBus makes bus travel not just an option — but a preferred choice for travelers across America.

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