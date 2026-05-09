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CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Man Who Walked away from Fenner Canyon Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County

VALYERMO – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for an incarcerated person who walked away today from Fenner Canyon Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County.

At about 8 a.m., camp staff discovered incarcerated person Francisco Cervantes was unaccounted for within Fenner Canyon Conservation Camp boundaries. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Cervantes, 41, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 194 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all orange shirt, pants and black boots. Cervantes may also be wearing gray clothing and white tennis shoes.

Cervantes was received from San Bernardino County on May 21, 2024. He was sentenced to five years, eight months for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Anyone who sees Cervantes or has knowledge of their whereabouts should contact any law enforcement agency, or 9-1-1, or contact Special Agent Lomer 909-285-8738.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: OPEC@cdcr.ca.gov

Francisco Cervantes

Francisco Cervantes

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CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Man Who Walked away from Fenner Canyon Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County

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