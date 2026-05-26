This Men's Mental Health Month, Boston Gynecomastia Specialists highlights Gynecomastia’s impact on men’s mental health

Transformative Male Breast Reduction Male Breast Reduction Results at Boston Gynecomastia Gynecomastia Treatment Results at Boston Gynecomastia Specialists

Boston Gynecomastia Specialists urges men struggling with gynecomastia to prioritize their mental health by learning more about their treatment options.

Our goal is to empower men to take control of their mental and physical health by providing a safe and effective treatment for gynecomastia.” — Edwin Ishoo, MD, FACS

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- June is recognized as National Men's Health Month in 2026, with a strong focus on mental health awareness to break stigmas surrounding men’s emotional struggles. The month aims to encourage, educate, and support men in seeking help, as men are who at higher risk for depression, anxiety and self-harm often underutilize mental health services. Our aim at Boston Gynecomastia Specialists is to raise awareness and recognition of the burden of gynecomastia on men’s mental health, offer support and effective, permanent treatment to improve men’s self-image and confidence to empower them to live fuller lives.For many men, gynecomastia is more than a cosmetic concern (which is how it has been largely treated in the past). It has a major negative psychosocial impact on men of all ages and especially adolescent boys and the reason behind slouching, skipped beach days, awkward locker rooms, and a closet full of loose shirts. Recent findings reported by numerous researchers, demonstrate that surgical treatment for gynecomastia (enlarged male breast tissue) offers profound psychological and emotional improvements, treating not only the physical condition but the significant emotional distress associated with it.What is Gynecomastia?Gynecomastia, or male breast gland enlargement of one or both breasts, typically resulting from an imbalance between estrogen and testosterone levels or due to heredity, medication side-effects or certain medical conditions, may occur at any age and affects up to 70% of adolescent boys and 65% of adult men. The expansion of male breast tissue is the main sign of gynecomastia. The excess breast tissue could feel firm or rubbery and may cause swelling, nipple discharge, physical discomfort and tenderness as well as significant psychological and emotional distress due to feminization of the chest.The Emotional Burden of Life with GynecomastiaMale mental health is linked to traits like control, invulnerability, strength (both physical and emotional), and muscular growth. Although Gynecomastia is nearly always a benign condition, it is often emotionally debilitating as it alters the typical body balance and contour in men, leading to a female-like appearance of the male chest and a sense of ‘spoiled identity’. Studies performed on adults and adolescents with gynecomastia, have reported feelings of shame, perceived stigma, vulnerability, sadness, anxiety, isolation and a fear of being marginalized or subordinated within gender hierarchies along with fear of rejection by object of their affection prompting the ‘reproach of effeminacy’ and feeling ‘unacceptable’. In a study by Li et al., 94.8% of patients reported psychological stress because of their gynecomastia. These psychological stressors can also negatively impact sexual desire, arousal, and performance leading to sexual dysfunction further undermining men’s well-being, social functioning, self-esteem and mental health. As far back as 1961, article published by Schonfeld suggested that gynecomastia’s impact on a man’s life warranted both surgical treatment and psychotherapy. The negative impact on self-esteem, social interactions and behaviors can be quite substantial and cannot be ignored.The Emotional Impact of Male Breast Reduction–A Life-Changing Solution for MenStudies published by several investigators including Fagerlund et al. in 2015, found high satisfaction rates of nearly 85% in patients surgically treated for gynecomastia reporting beneficial effects to their body-image, self-esteem, confidence, mood, anxiety, vitality, emotional discomfort and limitations due to physical aspects including pain leading to enhanced social interactions, relationships and ultimately to their quality of life. The surgical restoration of the chest to its typically flat masculine contour can lead to a more positive body image and help men reaffirm their gender identity, empowering them to live more comfortably in their own body and to engage more fully in life. Activities that were once avoided, such as swimming, exercise or even intimate relationships become more accessible and enjoyable. This improved body image can lead to a more active and fulfilling lifestyle, improved relationships, further enhancing physical and emotional health and outlook on life.About Dr. Edwin Ishoo and Boston Gynecomastia SpecialistsDuring National Men's Mental Health Month , the founder and director of Boston Gynecomastia Specialists, Dr. Edwin Ishoo, MD, FACS, a board-certified surgeon with over 30 years’ experience specializing in Gynecomastia surgery, urges men to prioritize their mental and physical well-being by seeking treatment for their gynecomastia. Dr. Ishoo states, "Gynecomastia can have a significant impact on a man’s confidence as it can lead to feelings of embarrassment, shame, and low self-esteem, which can have a detrimental effect on a man's mental health. Unfortunately, due to the stigma surrounding this condition, many men suffer in silence and do not seek treatment. Recognition of Gynecomastia during this National Men's Mental Health Month is critical to breaking the silence and encouraging men to seek help.” Dr. Ishoo adds, “Our goal is to empower men to take control of their mental and physical health by providing a safe and effective treatment for gynecomastia. By seeking Male Breast Reduction surgery in Boston, men can improve their physical appearance, leading to feeling more confident and comfortable in their own body, which can have a positive ripple effect on other areas of their life."Male Breast Reduction performed by Dr. Ishoo, at the Boston Gynecomastia Specialists is a safe and effective procedure that takes only 1-2 hours under local anesthesia resulting in immediate and dramatic improvement in chest contour with minimal scarring and permanent resolution of gynecomastia. Recovery is manageable, especially compared to the emotional relief men feel once they see the physical changes.Take the Step and Contact Us TodaySeeking help is not an admission of weakness. It is an act of courage, strength and the willingness to take control of your life. You are not alone in this journey, and Dr. Ishoo and his staff at the Boston Gynecomastia Specialists are with you every step of the way. If you or a loved one is battling the physical and emotional burden of gynecomastia, don’t allow yourself to be held captive by this condition any longer. It is time to take this burden off your chest in a couple of hours and off your mind forever.

Is Gynecomastia affecting you emotionally? Contact Boston Gynecomastia Specialists to discuss treatment options to get rid of this physical and mental burden

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