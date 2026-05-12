Rubenstein Public Relations Wins Best Public Relations & Communications Business of 2026 – United States

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), a leading full‑service communications agency based in New York City, has been named the Best Public Relations & Communications Business of 2026 – United States by American Business Vanguard. This recognition highlights the agency’s longstanding excellence in strategic communications, brand building, and high‑impact media relations.For more than three decades, RPR has specialized in Tier 1 media coverage, strategic brand architecture, and integrated storytelling across industries including AI and future tech, mining and energy, real estate, financial services, luxury, hospitality, and nonprofit sectors. Led by veteran publicist and brand architect Richard Rubenstein, the firm continues to deliver results‑driven campaigns that elevate visibility and drive measurable growth for clients.“This recognition is a true honor and a testament to our team’s dedication to telling powerful stories that move industries forward,” said Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations. “We are proud to partner with innovators shaping the future of technology, energy, culture, and enterprise. Our mission has always been to help clients communicate boldly, strategically, and effectively.”As a 360‑degree communications partner, RPR offers a comprehensive suite of services including media relations, social media strategy, crisis communications, thought leadership, strategic relationships, digital campaigns, and creative services. The agency’s senior‑level team leverages deep media relationships and cross‑industry expertise to craft tailored campaigns that strengthen brand reputation and support long‑term success.RPR’s impact has been further underscored by recent recognitions, including Richard Rubenstein’s placement on Schneps Media’s 2025 Manhattan Power List, celebrating his influence in public relations and lobbying. With a client‑first culture and commitment to excellence, RPR remains an essential strategic partner for organizations navigating complex markets and seeking high‑visibility results.About Rubenstein Public RelationsRubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is a full‑service communications and media relations agency headquartered in New York City. For over 30 years, RPR has delivered high‑impact publicity, strategic brand development, crisis management, and integrated communications for clients across a wide range of industries. The firm is known for its senior‑level leadership, deep media relationships, and ability to secure prominent Tier 1 coverage that drives recognition and business growth.ContactRubenstein Public Relations1330 Avenue of the Americas, 14th FloorNew York, NY 10019Phone: (212) 805‑3000Email: info@rubensteinpr.com

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