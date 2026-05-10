Faces of Readiness: HM3 Martin Romero Alvarez Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

ROTA, Spain (May 10, 2026) —Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Martin E. Romero Alvarez, a native of Dalton, Ga., is assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, where he works in telemedicine, supporting remote patient care and medical coordination for Sailors and Marines across the region.

Romero Alvarez said his decision to join the Navy was motivated by a desire to serve others while pursuing a meaningful career in healthcare. Through Navy Medicine, he is able to provide essential medical support using advanced technology to bridge the gap between patients and providers.

In his role at NMRTC Rota, Romero Alvarez assists with virtual medical consultations, coordinates patient referrals, supports remote diagnostics and ensures continuity of care for service members stationed at forward and isolated locations. His work directly contributes to operational readiness by improving access to timely medical care.

“Navy Medicine allows me to help patients even when distance would normally be a barrier,” Romero Alvarez said. “Being able to connect Sailors and Marines with medical providers through telemedicine makes a real difference in their care and overall well-being.”

Romero Alvarez credits his upbringing in Dalton with instilling strong values of hard work, dedication and service, which continue to guide him throughout his Navy career. He takes pride in representing his hometown while serving overseas and hopes to inspire others to consider careers in Navy Medicine.

NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s strategic global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while also supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of expertise at Naval Hospital Rota on the Iberian Peninsula.

For 250 years, Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly trained military and civilian healthcare professionals – has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

Strategically positioned on the Iberian Peninsula, the hospital plays a critical role in defending, restoring, and elevating the health of warfighters and their families. USNH Rota provides ready, reliable care to 8,400 service members and their families.

For more information on USNH Rota and its mission, visit www.rota.tricare.mil ([http://www.rota.tricare.mil/](http://www.rota.tricare.mil/)). [Preventive Medicine](https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/news/preventive-medicine)