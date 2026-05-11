Traditional High Tea Cruises Become a Weekly Offering Aboard the Historic Barbara-Lee in Sanford, FL Starting in May

Themed Teas Offered Weekly Aboard the Barbara-Lee Rivership

Weekly High Tea cruises begin in May aboard the historic Barbara-Lee, featuring 35 teas, elegant treats, scenic river views, and actors from Dapper Orlando.

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Johns Rivership Company is expanding one of its most popular guest experiences as its beloved High Tea cruises transition from a monthly event to a weekly offering beginning in May aboard the historic Barbara-Lee paddlewheel ship.

Originally introduced in August 2024 as a limited monthly experience, the High Tea cruises quickly became one of the company’s most sought-after specialty events. Due to overwhelming guest demand, the elegant afternoon tea service will now sail every Friday on the scenic St. Johns River. In addition, what started as the occasional appearance by members of Dapper Orlando has now turned into a recurring staple onboard the high tea cruises. Dapper Orlando is a Central Florida community that is connected to vintage-inspired fashion and themed social gatherings around many of Orlando’s major attractions. Members of their group dress up and entertain the guests onboard according to the theme or that month.

“This experience has resonated with guests in a truly special way,” said Michelle Wyatt, owner of St. Johns Rivership Company. “From the atmosphere and presentation to the relaxing river cruise itself, High Tea has become a memorable tradition for many of our guests, and we’re excited to make it available every week.”

The refined two-hour cruise experience features a curated selection of 35 different flavored teas alongside a beautifully presented assortment of traditional savory tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and delicate sweets. Guests enjoy panoramic river views while immersed in an elegant and relaxing atmosphere aboard the authentic paddlewheel-style riverboat.

To keep the experience fresh and unique, each month features a rotating theme. This July, the Rivership will debut an all-new “America 250” theme in anticipation of the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary celebration. The patriotic-themed tea will feature festive décor, historical inspiration, and a playful nod to one of America’s most famous moments involving tea. “After all,” Wyatt added, “America famously went to war over tea being poured off a boat — so what better place to celebrate than aboard one?”

Reservations for weekly High Tea cruises are now available through the company’s online calendar and booking system. For additional information or reservations, visit St. Johns Rivership Company Calendar & Booking Page.

About St. Johns Rivership Company

St. Johns Rivership Company operates dining and specialty event cruises aboard the historic Barbara-Lee in Sanford. The company offers scenic lunch, dinner, entertainment, and themed cruises along the St. Johns River while providing guests with a unique and memorable onboard experience.

St Johns Rivership High Tea Experience Aboard the Barbara-Lee

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