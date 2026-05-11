Miracles for Kids Raises Record-Breaking $350,000 at 2026 Sold-Out Miracles in Bloom Tea Presented by Diamond Wish

2026 Sold-Out Miracles in Bloom Tea Presented by Diamond Wish (LEFT TO RIGHT): Nehal Zaveri, Harshi Zaveri, Autumn Strier, Gretchen Rossi, Ujay Zaveri, Ishaan Zaveri. Autumn Strier, Co-Founder & CEO of Miracles for Kids with the Anselmo Family. Sarah Stage speaks at the 2026 Sold-Out Miracles in Bloom Tea Presented by Diamond Wish.

300 Philanthropic Leaders and Community Changemakers Gathered in Support of Critically-Ill Children and Families in Need

The generosity we witnessed at the tea will have a lasting impact on the families we serve, providing not only critical financial support, but renewed hope during some of their most difficult moments.” — Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miracles for Kids welcomed 300 guests at the 6th Annual Miracles in Bloom Tea presented by Diamond Wish Fine Jewelry on April 30, 2026, at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, raising over $350,000 in support of critically-ill children and families in need. Hosted by the Miracles for Kids 360° Miracle Giving Circle, the signature spring event brought together Orange County philanthropists, community leaders, and supporters for an elegant afternoon centered on compassion, community, and impact.Ladies dressed in spring-inspired fashion and sophisticated fascinators, gathered for an oceanfront lawn reception featuring the unveiling of Diamonds & Miracles: Charms of Love - an exclusive philanthropic jewelry collection created by Diamond Wish, with 20% of proceeds benefiting Miracles for Kids. The elegant reception also included live music by a roaming violinist, curated activations, and a luxury silent auction.Guests visited the Garden of Miracles, where attendees sponsored 70+ critically-ill children for the upcoming Back-to-School Basket of Miracles through the organization’s Boost Program, which delivers food, essential goods, and seasonal items throughout the year. Every basket is thoughtfully prepared to ensure children can head into the new school year feeling ready and confident, while reminding their families that a caring community has them covered.The afternoon continued inside the Pacific Promenade Ballroom, with an elegant tea luncheon and inspiring program focused on resilience, hope, and the power of community. One of the most moving moments of the afternoon came from the Miracles for Kids Family Guest Speaker, Catherine Anselmo, who shared her journey caring for her 6-year-old daughter, Willow, diagnosed with CDKL5 deficiency disorder. She spoke about how the support of Miracles for Kids has helped her family navigate the challenges of caring for a child with complex medical needs.Catherine Anselmo’s heartfelt message received a standing ovation from guests and inspired a meaningful Raise the Rose fundraising moment. Guests lifted roses while Miracles for Kids children collected the roses to create a beautiful bouquet later presented to the family as a symbol of the community’s love and support.Additional inspirational remarks were shared by wellness influencer and mother Sarah Stage, who delivered an uplifting message centered on community, balance, resilience, and showing up for families facing unimaginable challenges. Notable guests in attendance also included community leaders and influential mothers Amanda Stanton Fogel, Madison Fisher, and Gretchen Rossi, all gathered in support of families with critically-ill children.Throughout the afternoon, guests enjoyed immersive floral installations by L’Amour Toujours Flower Boutique , who transformed the spaces with refined, bespoke arrangements that brought warmth, elegance, and a sense of occasion to every detail. This year’s champagne experience was elevated with Veuve Clicquot bottle service and underwritten by SoCal Social Society, adding a refined touch of celebration to the elegant afternoon.Diamond Wish created a sparkling on-site showcase, unveiling the custom Diamonds & Miracles: Charms of Love collection in support of Miracles for Kids. The philanthropic collection features sterling silver necklaces and bracelets in 14k gold vermeil, adorned with diamond charms - each piece symbolizing love, strength, and hope. Inspired by the spirit of the 360° Miracle community, 20% of every purchase directly benefits Miracles for Kids. The collection remains available for purchase at www.miraclesforkids.org/diamonds-miracles-charms-of-love/ One of the afternoon’s most exciting moments came when longtime Miracles for Kids supporter, Sathya Chey Patterson, was named the winner of the Opportunity Drawing, receiving the breathtaking $19,999 diamond necklace featuring an elegant pear-shaped design with 10.01 carats total weight (E, VS) lab-grown diamonds, handcrafted in 14K white gold, generously donated by Diamond Wish.“The Miracles in Bloom Tea was a beautiful reflection of the strength and compassion within our community,” said Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids. “The generosity we witnessed will have a lasting impact on the families we serve, providing not only critical financial support, but renewed hope during some of their most difficult moments.”Miracles for Kids extends special thanks to Presenting Sponsor Diamond Wish and Lead Sponsor L’Amour Toujours Flower Boutique for their partnership in bringing the event to life. Additional sponsors included Arise Private Wealth, Awaken by Jen Toro, Daftarian Group, IFMA, Jessica Omid, Keith & Stephanie Lind, Le Renew, The Petilli Family, Pave School of the Arts, Polina Chebotareva-Mudrick, Richland Aesthetics, SoCal Social Society, and Trevor's at the Tracks. The organization also recognizes the generous support of its dedicated underwriters, including Andrew Torres, Anne & Danielle Moss, Dr. Jen Armstrong MD, Jamie Saul Hong, Malco, Najia Chaudhary, Rajeev Kapur, SoCal Social Society, Voluspa, and XXL Flowers.“The women of our 360° Miracle community continue to show up with incredible heart and generosity,” said Laura Collins, Community Engagement Senior Manager. “Their support goes far beyond this event…it creates real, lasting stability for the families we serve and reminds them they are not alone.”As the afternoon came to a close, one message remained clear: when a community comes together with compassion and intention, lasting impact follows. Funds raised from Miracles in Bloom Tea directly support Miracles for Kids programs, including bill pay assistance through the Lifeline Program, housing through the Safe Haven Program, wellness services through the Balance Program, basic necessities through the Boost Program, and long-term stability resources through the Pillars Program - helping families stay focused on their child’s health. From supporting a family through Basket of Miracles deliveries to joining the 360° Miracle giving circle, volunteering, or becoming an event sponsor, there are meaningful ways to make an impact year-round. To learn more or get involved, visit https://miraclesforkids.org # # #ABOUT:Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them since 2004. Led by Co-Founder/CEO Autumn Strier, the organization creates stability for families facing the financial and emotional toll of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness, Miracles for Kids helps caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression so they can focus on what matters most. In 2024, 84.2 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs directly benefiting the families they serve.

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