Soundverse AI Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

Soundverse AI and Microsoft - Now available in Microsoft marketplace Soundverse Enterprise API Poster Soundverse Mobile App isometric view

Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy Soundverse AI through Microsoft Marketplace, accessing trusted solutions that accelerate innovation.

Every digital product and creative agencies need high quality audio integration. Building the AI to deliver that at enterprise grade with real creative control is incredibly costly, now it's solved.” — Sourabh Pateriya, Founder & CEO of Soundverse AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soundverse AI , an enterprise-grade generative AI music platform used by more than 3 million registered users worldwide, today announced the availability of its generative audio-visual studio and Enterprise API in the Microsoft Marketplace , the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Soundverse AI customers can now discover and deploy the platform through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.Soundverse AI delivers controllable music, song, and vocal generation through a developer-first Enterprise API and a collaborative audio-visual studio. The platform spans the full lifecycle of generative audio — from reference-anchored generation and stem separation to audio insights and 20+ language coverage — giving developers, video platforms, gaming studios, podcast networks, creator platforms, and creative agencies a production-ready audio layer without building the underlying AI in-house."Every digital product, from games with adaptive soundtracks to creative agencies moving at the speed of a brief, is an opportunity for an outstanding audio experience. However, building the AI to deliver that at enterprise grade with real creative control is incredibly costly, requiring scarce Machine Learning (ML) talent and specialized infrastructure that only the most well-capitalized companies can afford. By making Soundverse AI available in Microsoft Marketplace, we're helping businesses move beyond the choice between generic stock libraries and unscalable production — making a production-ready AI audio stack accessible to organizations of every size, in the same trusted environment they already use to run the rest of their cloud stack."— Sourabh Pateriya, Founder & CEO of Soundverse AI"We're pleased to welcome Soundverse AI to Microsoft Marketplace. Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products."— Cyril Belikoff, Vice President, Microsoft Azure Product MarketingOn-demand, High-Quality, Controllable Music as an APISoundverse AI turns what used to be a multi-year in-house AI initiative into a few lines of code. The Enterprise API covers the full lifecycle of generative audio, built for teams that care as much about creative control as they do about output quality:1. Song, music, and vocal generation — AI Song, Music, and Singing Generators that turn lyrics or descriptions into fully produced tracks, plus an AI Lyrics Writer for any style.4. Controlled generation — Similar Song / Music / Singing generators anchor outputs to a reference track for brand and scene fit.3. Music modification — Stem Splitter, Extend Music, and Music Auto-Completer for finishing and transforming existing tracks.5. Audio insights on demand — phoneme-level timestamps, music/vocal-to-text descriptors, key/tempo detection, speaker ID, and noise removal.6. Global reach — 20+ languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, French, Arabic, German, Hindi, and more.Built on Microsoft Azure for Enterprise ScaleRunning on Microsoft Azure gives Soundverse AI the scale, reliability, and governance its enterprise customers expect. Soundverse AI backs the Enterprise API with a 99.9% uptime SLA, enterprise-grade security and data protection, and the operational controls that make AI viable for large, regulated, and risk-aware organizations.For organizations, this combination means moving from "we should have custom audio in our product" to shipping it — without hiring an ML research team or building an audio pipeline.A Collaborative Studio for Business TeamsAlongside the API, Soundverse AI offers an audio-visual generative AI studio designed for business teams. Marketing, content, gaming, and creative agency teams can ideate, generate, edit, and finalize audio together in one workspace.Built on the Right FoundationSoundverse AI is built exclusively on consented, licensed data, with clear licensing, fair-share payouts for rights holders, and track-level attribution that follows every remix, stream, and sync — removing a category of risk that usually stalls generative audio projects before production.About Microsoft MarketplaceMicrosoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.About Soundverse AISoundverse AI is an enterprise-grade generative AI music platform, used by more than 3 million registered users worldwide. Its platform combines a collaborative audio-visual generative AI studio with a developer-first Enterprise API spanning music, song, and vocal generation, controlled generation from reference tracks, music modification, and deep audio insights across 20+ languages. Backed by a 99.9% uptime SLA, Soundverse AI is used by developers, video platforms, gaming studios, podcast networks, creator platforms, and creative agencies to ship high-quality, controllable audio experiences without building the underlying AI themselves.For more information, visit https://platform.soundverse.ai For more information:Media contact: press@soundverse.ai

Soundverse AI - Enterprise API for AI Music Generation and Editing

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