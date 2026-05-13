CaseMark Launches a White-Label Operating System for Court Reporting Agencies

Live capture, reporter-certified transcripts and a client portal at the agency's domain.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CaseMark, the legal AI infrastructure company, today launched a white-label operating system for the modern court reporting agency. The product consolidates the fragmented pipeline most agencies still run on today, intake forms, transcription services, summary providers, email threads, and third-party file portals, into a single matter workspace under the agency’s own brand. The agency keeps the certification authority, the client relationship, and the revenue. CaseMark leverages their case.dev platform as the infrastructure underneath.The launch is previewed this week with members of the National Network of Reporting Companies (NNRC) and made publicly available to attendees of Unity Summit 2026 in Nashville, the joint conference of STAR and AAERT.Capture: live proceedings, on the agency’s matter, on the agency’s terms. Agency staff invite a recorder to a Zoom, Teams, or Webex deposition with a custom display name the agency controls. The recording attaches directly to the matter, and the agency tracks status from preparing through joining, recording, transcribing, and ready for review, with a per-recording audit log. Live capture sits alongside uploaded audio, video, exhibits, and supporting files so every source the agency works from lives in one matter inventory, with no separate vendor logins and no manual handoffs.Certify: the reporter remains the certifier of the record. CaseMark provides an end-to-end certified transcript workflow with reporter attestation, chain of custody, QC, and auditable handoffs. Reporters review AI-drafted transcripts with media context, run term verification and speaker turn cleanup, add certification details such as case caption, witness, and appearances, and release the certified artifact when ready. Already-certified transcripts can be imported and treated as first-class matter artifacts. AI accelerates the work; the reporter signs off. The workflow is built on CaseMark’s SOC 2 Type II controls and HIPAA-aligned data handling, and customer data is never used to train AI models.Deliver: a branded client portal at the agency’s domain, not CaseMark’s. Law firm clients sign in at the agency’s domain (portal.youragency.com), with the agency’s logo, colors, and sending identity. The CaseMark name does not appear on what the client sees. Agencies decide item by item what is available to which clients, send updates as more work becomes ready, and keep sensitive documents in the secure portal rather than attached to email. Clients preview, download, and ask plain-English questions about delivered matters, while the agency tracks viewed, downloaded, and chatted activity per recipient.Around those three pillars, CaseMark ships curated workflows tuned to court reporting, including deposition summaries, deposition preparation, page-line, deposition index, medical chronology, and matter analysis. Agencies install from the marketplace or build custom workflows scoped to specific client preferences.“CaseMark is built so the agency’s brand sits at the center and the reporter remains the certifier of the official record,” said Sarah Tuthill-Kveton, Chief Legal Officer and Co-Founder of CaseMark.Agency owners can book a private demo at casemark.com/court-reporting . CaseMark will host meetings at Unity Summit Thursday, May 14th through Sunday, May 17th.ABOUT CASEMARKCaseMark is the legal AI infrastructure company. Its products serve court reporting agencies, law firms, and legal teams with a complete platform for capturing, certifying, delivering, and working across the entire Litigation Lifecycle. CaseMark is backed by Gradient Ventures and Lerer Hippeau and is co-founded by Scott Kveton and Sarah Tuthill-Kveton. More information at casemark.com.###

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