First Bison Calf of the Season Born at Elk Ridge Ranch Ahead of Placitas RanchFest™ on June 20

Just hours old the baby bison is attended to by the mother.

A healthy bison calf born on Mother’s Day is incredibly special.

Guests attending Placitas RanchFest™ this June will have the opportunity to experience the beauty and energy of baby bison season firsthand.” — Keith Allen West

PLACITAS, NM, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elk Ridge Ranch welcomed its first bison calf of the season on Mother’s Day, marking the beginning of what organizers say will be one of the most anticipated attractions at this year’s Placitas RanchFest™ on June 20 in Placitas, New Mexico.The calf was born healthy on Sunday morning at the ranch, which serves as the home of Placitas RanchFest™, the flagship event of New Mexico RanchFest. Ranch owners expect additional bison calves throughout May, followed by elk calves arriving in June ahead of the annual festival.Placitas RanchFest™ has quickly become known for offering guests an authentic working ranch experience featuring live music, local vendors, food, ranch tours, and close-up opportunities to experience the ranch’s elk and bison herds in the high desert landscape of Placitas.“This is one of the most exciting times of year on the ranch,” said Keith Allen West, founder of Placitas RanchFest™. “Seeing a healthy bison calf born on Mother’s Day feels incredibly special, and we’re excited that guests attending Placitas RanchFest™ this June will have the opportunity to experience the beauty and energy of baby bison season firsthand.”The June 20 event will feature approximately 60 vendors, live bands, food experiences, ranch activities, elk tours, and bison viewing opportunities across the ranch property.Organizers recently announced locked-in admission pricing for the 2026 event, including:• General Admission: $5 per person• Parking Pass Plus: $20 per vehicle and includes parking and admission for all passengers• RANCH PASS (VIP EXPERIENCE): $35 per person and includes parkingPlacitas RanchFest™ is the flagship event of New Mexico RanchFestThe event takes place Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elk Ridge Ranch, located at 772 N.M. 165 in Placitas.More information, guest passes, and vendor details are available at:Placitas RanchFest™ Official Website: www.RanchFestNM.com About New Mexico RanchFestNew Mexico RanchFestis a registered trademark in the State of New Mexico and serves as the parent brand for a growing series of events celebrating ranch life, local craftsmanship, and community across the state. Founded by Keith Allen West, the brand is rooted in Placitas, New Mexico, and continues to expand while maintaining its connection to land, culture, and place. New Mexico RanchFest™ is the subject of a pending federal trademark application with the USPTO.

Placitas RanchFest Highlight Video

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