Walker Roofing & Construction Expands Full-Service Exterior Home Protection Across Northeast Ohio

CertainTeed-certified contractor serves 20+ Ohio communities with roofing, gutters, siding, windows, and masonry under a 10-year workmanship guarantee.

Our team has spent over 20 years learning how this region's weather affects roofing systems, gutters, and siding. When we back a job with a 10-year guarantee, we mean it.” — Joey Walker, Owner, Walker Roofing & Construction LLC

MENTOR, OH, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walker Roofing & Construction LLC , a CertainTeed Select ShingleMaster-certified exterior contractor based in Mentor, Ohio, has announced the expansion of its full-service home protection offering across Northeast Ohio. The company now serves homeowners and property managers in Mentor, Eastlake, Kirtland, Concord Township, Mentor-on-the-Lake, Waite Hill, Painesville, Akron, and more than 20 surrounding communities, providing a single point of contact for every element of a building's exterior from roof to foundation line.The announcement reflects a significant expansion in both service scope and geographic coverage. Walker Roofing & Construction began as a residential roofing specialist and has grown into a full exterior contractor over two decades of operation in Northeast Ohio. Homeowners across the region now have access to residential and commercial roofing, asphalt shingle and metal roof installation, storm damage repair, snow and ice dam removal, seamless gutter installation, vinyl siding replacement, window replacement, masonry, and door installation, all delivered under a single contractor relationship backed by the company's 10-year workmanship guarantee on full roof replacements.Two Decades Serving Northeast Ohio's Most Demanding Weather ConditionsNortheast Ohio presents roofing contractors with conditions that test materials and workmanship year-round. Ice dam formation during freeze-thaw cycles, hail events through spring and summer, high winds off Lake Erie, and heavy snow loads in winter each place distinct stress on a home's exterior. Walker Roofing & Construction has spent more than 20 years developing installation and repair practices specific to these conditions, and its position as a roofing contractor in Mentor Ohio reflects that accumulated local knowledge. Every project is completed under the company's 10-year workmanship guarantee for full replacements and a 2-year guarantee for repairs."Northeast Ohio homeowners deal with ice dams, hail events, and freeze-thaw cycles that most roofing companies in warmer climates never encounter," said Joey Walker, Owner. "Our team has spent over 20 years learning exactly how this region's weather affects roofing systems, gutters, and siding. When we back a job with a 10-year workmanship guarantee, we are confident in both the materials and the installation because we have seen what Ohio winters actually do to a roof."CertainTeed Certification and Insurance Claims ExpertiseWalker Roofing & Construction holds CertainTeed Select ShingleMaster certification, one of the highest installer designations issued by CertainTeed, a leading North American building products manufacturer. The certification requires ongoing technician training, adherence to a published code of ethics, and minimum staffing and equipment standards. Certified installers gain access to enhanced warranty programs that extend beyond what uncertified contractors can offer homeowners.The company also specializes in insurance claims assistance. Technicians carry training in roofing insurance sales and storm damage documentation, allowing them to support homeowners through the full claims process from initial inspection and photo documentation through adjuster meetings and final settlement. For properties that have sustained storm damage roof repair needs following hail or wind events, Walker Roofing & Construction coordinates directly with insurance carriers to reduce the administrative burden on homeowners.Full Exterior Services: Gutters, Siding, Windows, and MasonryBeyond roofing, Walker Roofing & Construction provides a complete range of exterior services. The company installs and replaces seamless gutters including gutter screens, with systems sized and positioned to handle the high rainfall volumes that Northeast Ohio receives through spring and autumn. Properly functioning gutters direct water away from foundations, reducing the risk of basement infiltration and long-term structural damage.The company's siding division handles full exterior replacement projects for homeowners evaluating vinyl siding replacement options in Ohio. New siding improves thermal efficiency, eliminates moisture intrusion points, and updates curb appeal. Walker Roofing & Construction installs products rated to resist the wind speeds and temperature swings common across Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Summit counties. Window replacement and door installation services round out the exterior envelope offering.For homeowners whose roofs are structurally sound but showing age, the company offers Roof Rejuvenate NEO, a proprietary treatment that restores the oils inside asphalt shingles, extending roof life by up to five years per application. Masonry repair services address chimney deterioration, tuckpointing, and brick or block repair on residential and commercial properties across the service area.Service Area and Financing OptionsWalker Roofing & Construction operates two offices. The primary office is located at 8887 East Ave, Mentor, OH 44060, serving Lake County and surrounding communities including Eastlake, Willoughby, Willoughby Hills, Willowick, Kirtland, Concord Township, Mentor-on-the-Lake, Waite Hill, Chesterland, Madison, and Painesville. A Columbus office at 20 E. Broad Street, Suite 338, Columbus, OH 43215, serves Central Ohio homeowners and property managers.Financing options are available through a third-party lender, and an instant online estimator allows homeowners to generate a preliminary cost figure before scheduling an in-person consultation. Free on-site estimates are available at both office locations. Homeowners can reach the Mentor office at (440) 527-3039 and the Columbus office at (614) 300-5024, or schedule a free roofing estimate directly through the company website.

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