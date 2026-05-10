AZERBAIJAN, May 10 - On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the first residential complex in the city of Zangilan, consisting of 104 apartments.

Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, briefed the head of state on developments within the complex.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the groundbreaking ceremony for this complex in 2022. The head of state previously inspected the construction progress in 2024 and 2025.

The complex spans a total area of more than 2 hectares and consists of 12 buildings. This includes four three-story buildings (housing 60 apartments) and eight two-story "townhouse" style buildings (housing 44 apartments). Out of the 104 total units, 84 are designated for residents and 20 for service use. The apartments range from 2 to 5 rooms.

The area features children's playgrounds, sports fields, a bicycle lane, as well as underground and surface parking lots. According to the Master Plan of Zangilan, the residential complex is situated in the central part of the city within a medium-density, multi-functional zone, in close proximity to a school, a kindergarten, and a park.