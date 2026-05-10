Amazon Bestselling Finance Book to Be Featured in Popular Bookstores’ Promotion Booklet

Once Upon a Balance Sheet Book Stack James C Foo Leong with Once Upon a Balance Sheet and Count Jargon, the Financial Storyverse® character created to make finance feel clearer and easier to follow. The Financial Storyverse® map from Once Upon a Balance Sheet, showing the book’s journey-based approach to making financial statements easier to follow through stories, characters, and visual metaphors.

James C Foo Leong’s Once Upon a Balance Sheet brings financial storytelling to more readers from 1 June to 31 July 2026.

Finance should not feel like a wall of jargon. It should feel like a story people can follow.” — James C Foo Leong

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Once Upon a Balance Sheet , the Amazon bestselling finance book by Singapore finance educator, author, Financial Storyverse® creator, and Adjunct Associate Professor James C Foo Leong, has been confirmed for inclusion in Popular Bookstores’ Frontage Highlight & Promotion English Booklet, scheduled from 1 June to 31 July 2026.The milestone marks another step in the book’s journey to make financial statements more accessible to professionals, entrepreneurs, managers, and readers who may not come from a finance background.Unlike traditional finance books that often begin with definitions, formulas, and technical explanations, Once Upon a Balance Sheet uses stories, visual metaphors, and characters from the Financial Storyverseto help readers see finance differently. The book was created around a simple belief: finance should not feel like a wall of jargon. It should feel like a story people can follow.“Many capable people still feel unsure when they look at financial statements,” said James C Foo Leong, author of Once Upon a Balance Sheet and creator of the Financial Storyverse. “Not because they lack ability, but because finance is often explained in a way that feels too technical, dense, and hard to grasp. I wrote this book for that reader.”Through the Financial Storyverse, readers enter a world of stories, characters, and visual explanations that make concepts such as sales, profit, cash flow, liquidity, risk, and performance easier to understand. The book reframes financial statements as signals of decisions, actions, and results, helping readers connect the numbers to the real business story behind them.The upcoming Popular Bookstores promotional feature follows the book’s Amazon bestseller journey and represents a meaningful opportunity for the book to reach a wider audience in Singapore.“For me, this is more than a retail milestone,” James added. “It is a meaningful step in bringing financial storytelling to more readers. If financial statements have ever felt confusing, overwhelming, or simply not for you, this book was written with you in mind.”Once Upon a Balance Sheet is written for professionals, entrepreneurs, managers, leaders, and learners who want to understand finance with greater clarity and confidence, without being overwhelmed by jargon.About the BookOnce Upon a Balance Sheet helps readers understand financial statements through storytelling, visual metaphors, and practical business examples. Instead of treating finance as a technical subject reserved for specialists, the book presents financial statements as stories about decisions, actions, and results. It is designed for non-finance professionals, entrepreneurs, managers, and anyone who wants finance to feel clearer, more practical, and easier to follow.About the AuthorJames C Foo Leong is a Singapore-based finance educator, financial storyteller, speaker, author of Once Upon a Balance Sheet, creator of the Financial Storyverse, and Adjunct Associate Professor. Through Financial Storytelling, he helps professionals, managers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders make sense of finance by turning numbers into stories that support clearer decisions, stronger business conversations, and better financial understanding.

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