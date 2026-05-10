Axes and Os Presents: Tails, Tales, and Ales! – A Celebration of Books, Brews, and Community

Tails Tales and Ales

We wanted to create a fun, free event that spotlights local talent, connects the community, and makes a real difference.” — Tara Hampton

STERLING, VA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axes and Os , Northern Virginia’s premier urban axe bar and entertainment venue, is bringing Tails, Tales, and Ales back for another fabulous event! This unique community event will take place on Sunday, May 30, 2026, from 12 PM to 5 PM at 21680 Ridgetop Circle, Suite 125, Sterling, VA.The afternoon will feature an extraordinary mix of local authors, artisans, food, craft beer, and pet adoptions, all coming together to create an unforgettable experience for the Loudoun County community.A Festival with a PurposeAt its heart, Tails, Tales, and Ales is more than just a book and craft fair. The event supports the Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation, with 100% of vendor donations going directly to benefit shelter pets in need.“We wanted to create a fun, free event that spotlights local talent, connects the community, and makes a real difference,” said Tara Hampton, Founder/CEO of Axes and Os. “It’s about stories, wagging tails, and raising a glass together.”Highlights of the Event• Meet the Authors: Over 30 writers will be on site to sign books, share stories, and inspire future authors.• Pet Adoptions: Partnering with the Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation, attendees will have the chance to meet adoptable pets and support local rescue efforts.• Food & Drink: Local food, specialty ales, and themed drinks will keep guests refreshed and energized.• Family-Friendly Fun: Enjoy live music entertainment, face painting, raffles, and even a chance for guests to try axe throwing!Free to the Public – Vendor Opportunities Still OpenThe event is free to attend. Authors and vendors may secure a spot with a $25 charitable donation.About Axes and OsAxes and Os is more than just an axe-throwing venue; it’s a place where community and creativity meet. Hosting unique events, local showcases, and unforgettable gatherings, Axes and Os is proud to serve Sterling and the greater Loudoun County area.

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