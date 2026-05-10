Socialprofiler Launches AI Chat to Ask Anything About Social Media Background Check Report

New Socialprofiler AI Chat functionality

New AI-powered reports let users ask about red flags, date ideas, conversation starters, personality and more in a chat similar to ChatGPT or Claude.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Socialprofiler.com has launched a major new version of its social media background check and people insights platform, introducing an AI Chat experience that lets users ask questions about a person based on their public social media footprint.Instead of only reading a static report, users can now interact with Socialprofiler reports in a more natural way — similar to asking questions in ChatGPT or Claude. The new feature allows users to ask open-ended questions about a person’s interests, lifestyle, potential red flags, compatibility, conversation topics, date ideas, personality signals, and more.Socialprofiler analyzes public social media activity across major platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. Its system detects more than 350,000 unique interests and uses AI to organize those signals into clear, easy-to-understand insights.With the new AI Chat functionality, users can ask questions such as:“What are the biggest red flags?”“What is this person into?”“Give me date ideas.”“What are good conversation starters?”“Do they seem compatible with me?”“Are there signs this person might be married?”“What can I understand about their personality?”“What political or financial signals stand out?”Or anything else user wants to understand.The update also includes a beta version of Talk to a Person Simulation Mode, designed to help users explore how a conversation with someone might feel based on their public social media interests and signals.“People do not always want to read long reports. They want answers,” said a Socialprofiler spokesperson. “This new version lets users ask direct questions and get clear AI-powered insights from public social media data in seconds. It makes people research faster, more interactive, and more useful.”Socialprofiler’s red flag analysis also remains a key part of the platform. The company’s AI detects thousands of risky, controversial, and unusual interest signals to help users better understand potential concerns before making personal, dating, or business decisions. Users can also analyze a person’s network of friends for additional risk signals.The new version is designed for a wide range of use cases, including online dating, personal safety, people research, business due diligence, compatibility checks, and better conversation planning.Socialprofiler emphasizes that its reports are based on publicly available social media signals and should be used as an informational tool, not as a replacement for personal judgment, consent, or professional due diligence.The new Socialprofiler AI Chat is now available at socialprofiler.com

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