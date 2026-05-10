S Lights Awarded 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Lightning Store in the City of Hume, VIC

HUME, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team at S Lights is proud to announce that the company has been named the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for The Best Lighting Store in the City of Hume, Victoria. This recognition highlights S Lights' commitment to delivering premium lighting solutions, expert customer service, and innovative products to homeowners, businesses, designers, and trade professionals throughout Melbourne and the City of Hume region. Since its establishment, S Lights has built a strong reputation for offering a wide range of stylish and functional lighting products, including indoor lighting, outdoor lighting, pendant lights, chandeliers, LED solutions, and modern decorative fixtures. Through a focus on quality craftsmanship, contemporary design, and customer-first service, the company has become a trusted destination for lighting solutions across Victoria.“We are incredibly honored to receive the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Lightning Store in the City of Hume,” said a spokesperson for S Lights. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our entire team and the ongoing support of our valued customers. We remain committed to helping our clients create beautiful, functional spaces with high quality lighting products and exceptional service.” The award comes as businesses across Hume continue to play an important role in the region’s economic growth and community development. The City of Hume has become one of Victoria’s leading business hubs, with local awards and recognition programs celebrating innovation, customer service, and business excellence throughout the municipality.Customers consistently praise S Lights for its professionalism, product quality, and customer-focused approach. One customer shared, “I have purchased and received my lights from this company and found the service absolutely professional,” highlighting the company’s commitment to delivering a seamless shopping experience from purchase through to delivery. Other customers have also commended S Lights for its extensive product range, helpful advice, reliable communication, and ability to provide stylish lighting solutions that enhance both residential and commercial spaces. The Quality Business Awards honors businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To be considered for this award, the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very high.Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally, these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing quality product and exceptional customer service. For more information on S Lights please visit Online Lighting Store | Modern Lighting Showroom Campbellfield and to learn more about Quality Business Awards Australia - Quality Business Awards Australia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.