Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses 191st Anniversary Commemoration of Kumkani Hintsa kaKhawuta at Gcuwa, 12 May

Deputy President Mashatile to attend and deliver a keynote address at the 191st Anniversary Commemoration of Kumkani Hintsa Kakhawuta in the Eastern Cape

At the invitation of His Majesty King Ahlangene Sigcawu of the Xhosa Kingdom, Aah Vulikhaya!, the Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Mr Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, will on Tuesday, 12 May 2026, attend and deliver a keynote address at the Inaugural King Hintsa Annual Salutation and 191st Anniversary Commemoration of Kumkani Hintsa kaKhawuta at Gcuwa, in the Mnquma Local Municipality, Amathole District, Eastern Cape Province.

The memory of His Majesty King Hintsa, Aah Zanzolo!, will now be commemorated on an annual basis, in a comprehensive programne of memorialisation, bringing together an estimated 5 000 invited guests including Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, COGTA Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, other Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Inter-Faith Leadership, Leaders of Political Parties, members of academia, business and community as well as media.

Details of the keynote address are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 12 May 2026

Time: 10h00 (Access to the venue from 07h00)

Venue: Butterworth College, Mnquma Local Municipality, Amathole District, Eastern Cape Province.

Media wishing to cover the event must please RSVP with their names, media houses and contact details to Ms Thabisa Molose (Office of the Premier) on 082 798 8220 or thabisa.molose@ecotp.gov.za

Media enquiries: Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to Deputy President Mashatile on 066 195 8840

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