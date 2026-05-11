IVEX delivers new software to support Euro NCAP’s 2026-2028 safety testing

IVEX’s ground-breaking NCAP Evaluator will be used by Euro NCAP for data processing and score calculations.

LEUVEN, BELGIUM, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IVEX is releasing software that will integrate Euro NCAP’s 2026 Protocols into IVEX’s NCAP Evaluator. Euro NCAP recently demonstrated its 2026 testing protocols at a media event held across the Netherlands and Belgium and is preparing for official vehicle evaluations across all safety stages: Safe Driving, that includes new On-road Driving evaluation, Crash Avoidance, Crash Protection, and Post Crash Safety.The collaboration between Euro NCAP, a worldwide leader in automotive safety testing, and IVEX, a trusted technology provider and specialist in automotive safety evaluation, will enhance the transparency, repeatability, and robustness of vehicle assessment, offering industry and drivers a consistent and reliable benchmark in safety innovation.“IVEX is proud to be a trusted provider to Euro NCAP and offer our high-tech assessment solutions to an organisation that is acknowledged as a world-leader in vehicle safety testing. Our team is excited about this collaboration and the challenges and the opportunities that Euro NCAP gives us to develop our software and technical innovations still further,” says Mario Torres, CEO IVEX.“The 2026 protocols represent a major step forward in vehicle safety assessment," says Richard Schram, Euro NCAP’s Technical Director. "Furthermore, the adoption of the IVEX NCAP Evaluator will allow us to provide a new level of detail and consistency to our assessment of a vehicle’s performance from passive safety to the most complex active safety scenarios. This directly addresses the increasing complexity of modern vehicles and ensures Euro NCAP’s ratings remain relevant and challenging for industry."The NCAP Evaluator is programmed to analyse 2026 data across these three key testing phases:- Safe Driving, including On-Road driving: The software is used to assess the Speed Limit Information Function (SLIF) on-road. Euro NCAP accredited test laboratories will collect on-road data on ~2000 km routes that will be evaluated through the IVEX software, ensuring robust and timely support.- Crash Avoidance: All Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) evaluations, including Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Lane Keep Assist (LKA) scenarios, are now managed and analysed using the software platform.- Crash Protection: The NCAP Evaluator facilitates detailed analysis of vehicle crash behaviour and restraint system performance, integrating Euro NCAP requirements under the new protocols.The new 2026 Safety Protocols are available on Euro NCAP’s website: link If you have any questions or would like an interview, please do not hesitate to reach out:Mario Torres, CEO & Co-Founder, mario@ivex.aiGwendal de Caritat, Business & Partnership Manager, gwendal@ivex.aiAbout IVEX NVIVEX is a deep-tech company providing software tools for analysis, validation, testing, and safety scoring of vehicles. IVEX provides unique solutions for on-road evaluation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD). IVEX is building an operating system for automotive testing.About Euro NCAPEuro NCAP carries out safety assessments on new cars, trucks, and vans, offering consumers, policymakers, and industry realistic and independent insights into the safety performance of some of the most popular vehicles sold in Europe. Established in 1997 and backed by several European Governments, motoring, consumer, and insurers, Euro NCAP has rapidly become a catalyst for encouraging significant safety improvements to new vehicle design.

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