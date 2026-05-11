MyLegal Announces MyLegal 4, a Unified AI Platform Poised to Redefine Corporate Legal Operations

New platform eliminates fragmented legal tech stacks—bringing AI, automation, CLM, and DMS into a single system designed for the future of legal work

This is not another incremental upgrade. It’s a complete re-architecture of corporate legal department technology.” — Sam Muthusamy, CTO MyLegal

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyLegaltoday announced the upcoming launch of MyLegal 4, a next-generation platform designed to fundamentally change how legal departments invest in and operate technology.As legal teams reach a breaking point with fragmented systems, rising costs, and growing pressure to adopt AI, MyLegal 4 introduces a bold alternative: a fully unified platform that replaces disconnected tools with a single, intelligent system.For years, legal departments have assembled complex ecosystems of point solutions, such as matter/spend, CLM, DMS, workflow tools, and AI add-ons which created silos, inefficiencies, and escalating costs.MyLegal 4 eliminates this model entirely.By consolidating Legal Front Door, AI & Automation, CLM, and DMS, and nearly 40 pre-built legal department applications into one seamless environment, MyLegal delivers a platform where every request, workflow, and dataset lives in one place - fully connected and fully automated.“This is not another incremental upgrade. It’s a complete re-architecture of corporate legal department technology,” said Sam Muthusamy, CTO of MyLegal. “We’ve built a platform that unifies the legal tech stack and enables true enterprise-grade automation across systems. For many organizations, this could be the last legal technology investment they ever need to make.”At the center of MyLegal 4 is a unified user experience across all platform elements beginning with the Legal Front Door, AI and automation to manage every legal request from intake through resolution.Key innovations include:• Full Platform Unification: Automation, AI, CLM, and DMS in one system• AI at the Core: Embedded automation and intelligent assistance, not add-ons• Modern UX: A streamlined, intuitive interface across all platform elements and legal workflows• Enterprise-Grade Automation: No-code orchestration of even the most complex processesThe result is a single-vendor platform where legal work is no longer fragmented; but rather seamless, automated, and scalable.Built for Every Legal DepartmentMyLegal 4 is designed to serve the full spectrum of legal organizations—from those just beginning their digital journey to those already managing complex global technology stacks.“We’re meeting legal departments exactly where they are and taking them where they need to go,” said Jim Tate, CEO & Co-Founder of MyLegal. “For emerging teams, we deliver an all-in-one platform with a unified experience from day one. For mature organizations, we unify existing systems into a single, cohesive environment. Either way, the outcome is the same: end-to-end automation with no limits on complexity.”MyLegal 4 represents a shift from tool-based thinking to platform-based transformation, where AI, automation, and core legal systems operate as one.In this new model, legal departments are no longer constrained by disconnected technologies. Instead, they gain a unified foundation to scale operations, accelerate decision-making, and operate as fully integrated business partners.About MyLegalMyLegal is a legal technology company focused on redefining how enterprise legal departments design, deploy, and scale their operations. With a foundation in enterprise-grade business process automation and decades of domain expertise, MyLegal delivers a platform-first approach that unifies legal workflows, systems, and data into a single operational framework.

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