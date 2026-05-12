The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra offers a Unicorn Derby (Go with the Trifecta)

The KSO offers free summer concerts in area parks in Covington and Ft. Thomas. The 2025 Old Rip and Pappy Van Winkle Collection The New 6-bottle 2025 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection adds a Colonel E.H. Taylor

Rare KY Bourbons help the KSO provide free cultural entertainment to students, families and attendees from 231 zip codes in 2026.

Bourbon and horses are Kentucky staples. The KSO is thrilled to promote and associate its efforts to enrich, educate and entertain its community with what makes our Commonwealth great. Cheers!” — KSO Music Director, James R. Cassidy

NEWPORT, KY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will hold its annual Rare Bourbon Raffle on May 30 to fund free concerts in Devou and Tower Parks this Summer (July - Sept). Great neighbor and long-time supporter — The Party Source — has donated a 5-bottle set of Old Rip & Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, a new 6-bottle set of the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection , as well as 29 additional rare and pricey bourbons for the KSO’s annual fundraiser. The raffles help fund five free KSO education concerts for 261 regional schools, and six free, family-friendly summer park concerts. The KSO offers great odds with low ticket limits for each raffle:The September 2025 release of Old Rip & Pappy Van Winkle yielded fewer 20 yr, bottles, and the entire “vertical flight” (pictured) remains hard to find in 2026. Tickets are $100 per chance and limited to 700 (far fewer than most Pappy raffles). One winner will claim all five bottles. A second raffle will be held for the new 6 - bottle Buffalo Trace Antique Collection — George T. Stagg (15 yr), Sazerac Rye (18 yr), W.L. Weller (12 yr), Col. E.H. Taylor (a 15 yr, new addition), T.H. Handy (6 yr) and Eagle Rare (18 yr) — Tickets are $50 each and limited to 900 chances.A third raffle brings back the KSO’s 20 Bourbons / 20 Winners. Hard to find bourbons and lots include: King of Kentucky (17 yr), Old Forester’s Birthday Bourbon (12 yr), Heaven Hill Heritage Collection (22 yr), Willett Family Estate Single Barrel Strength (14 yr), plus 25 more delicious and scarce bourbons (See attached listing). Tickets for the 20/20 raffle are $25 each and limited to 1200. One ticket will be drawn for each of the 20 bourbons or lots (That’s 20 chances to win per ticket purchased). View all of the bourbons and buy tickets at https://kyso.org/bourbon-raffle/ The drawing will be live-streamed on the KSO’s website (kyso.org) and on Facebook Live beginning at 9:00 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2026. (Ticket sales end at 4 p.m. or when tickets sell out.) Winners need not be present to win. Winners will be notified by email and sent instructions regarding how to pick up their bourbon prize (details on KSO website). Northern Kentucky Symphony, Inc. Charitable Gaming License #2704)Bet on your favorite unicorn bourbon and bring free culture, nostalgic entertainment and great music to area schools and parks by buying a chance to win amazing bourbons, and supporting the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra. Buy your tickets today!

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