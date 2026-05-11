A Journey of Sacrifice and Determination, The History of the First Blacks Graduating Peabody Preparatory Institute

History In Breaking Barriers at Peabody Preparatory Institute of Music

This Children's Book shares the true story of African Americans attending Peabody Preparatory Institute of Music and having lunch at Woolworth's in Baltimore.

This children's book shares the history of Baltimore and one of its major music institutions in the 1960s and 1970s.” — Marilyn Barber

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A powerful new book, A Journey of Sacrifice and Determination, offers an intimate look at an African American family in the 1960s and 1970s committed to providing their two daughters with classical piano lessons at Baltimore's prestigious Peabody Preparatory Institute. During this time, the African American student population at Peabody Preparatory was a mere five percent, making their determination a true rarity.

The book, also titled Presenting A Baltimore Family in the 1960s & 1970s, weaves the family’s musical aspirations with the backdrop of the civil rights movement, keeping the historical facts of marches and protests—including the Woolworth’s lunch counter experiences—vividly in mind. A primary goal of the story is to empower readers with knowledge about growing up amidst civil rights unrest and to detail how the two young African American girls triumphed in their studies at the esteemed institute.

The book is authored by Judge Claudia Barber and Educator Marilyn Barber. Readers have praised the work for its captivating detail and personal reflection of history:

• “This is a beautiful story about a critical time in the history of our country for African Americans. These sisters’ story is personal but reflects the experience of many people we don’t hear about in school.” — Cheryl Crowder, JD, MSW, LICSW

• “Essential reading for all ages, with attention to detail that is truly captivating.” — Pocahontas Davis, Ed.D., Retired Educational Leader

• “At the heart of the work are these two little girls who are playful and curious children, being shepherded by dutiful and watchful parents who dare to reach and aspire.” — Dr. Tracy Robinson-Wood, Professor, Department of Applied Psychology, MSCP Program Director, Northeastern University

The authors, Claudia, and Marilyn, are available for book talks and a hands-on interactive workshop for youth groups, Career Day, school and church events to empower the next generation of musicians. The two authors are recent recipients of the Coretta Scott King Award on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Annapolis, Maryland, presented by the Caucus of African American Leaders and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Committee.

Availability:

The book is available in Hardback ($20) and Paperback ($15), plus $8 for shipping. It can be purchased via CashApp ($marvelousmarilyn), Zelle (301-206-2166, Marilyn A Barber), and Paypal. It is also available at Amazon or Barnes & Noble. A portion of the proceeds supports The Elder Theodore L. Barber Scholarship Foundation, Inc..

Contact:

Judge Claudia Barber and Educator Marilyn Barber

Email: mab57@icloud.com or teachermarilynannette@gmail.com

Phone: 410-880-6004, 301-206-2166, or 240-593-1181

Foundation Website: www.eldertlbscholarships.com

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