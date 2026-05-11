IRefer Club Launches 15-Day AI Visibility Trial During Web Summit Vancouver

Canadian startup helps small businesses improve SEO visibility, get found on Google, and appear when customers ask AI for local recommendations.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRefer Club, a Canadian startup focused on AI search optimization and local business visibility, has arrived in Vancouver for Web Summit Vancouver 2026 and is launching a limited 15-day trial for local businesses from May 11 to May 17, 2026.

The company will be available at ALPHA 2, Booth A2-28 on Thursday, May 14, where it will introduce business owners, media, and Web Summit attendees to its platform for helping local businesses improve SEO visibility, get found on Google, and appear more clearly when customers use AI tools to search for products and services.

IRefer Club’s message is simple: Get Found. Be Chosen.

More consumers are now using AI-powered search tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and voice assistants to ask questions like “Who is the best contractor near me?” or “What local business should I call?” For many small businesses, simply having a website or social media page is no longer enough if search engines and AI systems are not confident about who the business is, where it operates, and what services it provides.

Even without a website, IRefer Club can help your business get found on Google and be chosen by AI by structuring the information search systems need to understand you.

“Most local businesses are invisible when new customers are searching for their products or services,” said Dean Jessop, CEO of IRefer Club. “They are not invisible because they are not good businesses. They are invisible because AI systems like ChatGPT, Gemini, and other search tools are not always certain who they are, what they do, where they operate, or whether they are the right answer. IRefer Club is built to help businesses get found on Google and be chosen by AI by giving search systems the clear, structured information they need.”

The company’s technology, called C.A.I.T.L.Y.N. — short for Comprehensive Artificial Intelligence Targeted Location Yield Network — helps organize business information so it is easier for search engines and AI systems to understand. IRefer Club also uses what it calls a Digital Handshake, which helps connect a business’s services, location, and online presence more consistently across digital platforms.

The platform combines traditional SEO with AI-focused GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) strategies designed for modern search systems. The goal is to help businesses become easier to find both in traditional Google searches and when customers ask AI directly for recommendations.

During the 15-day trial, businesses can explore how IRefer Club begins improving their online visibility and AI search readiness. Following the trial period, businesses can continue using the platform for $25 per month.

IRefer Club also works with Champions, community-based connectors who introduce local businesses to the platform. Champions help businesses in their area become more visible online and may receive recurring monthly compensation while referred businesses remain active with IRefer Club.

“Small businesses are busy serving customers. They do not always have time to keep up with how search and AI are changing,” Jessop said. “Our goal is to make that easier and help more local businesses be seen when people are ready to buy.”

About IRefer Club

IRefer Club is a Canadian technology startup focused on AI search optimization, local business visibility, and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). The company helps small businesses improve SEO visibility, strengthen local search presence, and increase AI search discoverability through structured business data and machine-readable digital signals.

The platform is designed for modern search behaviour, where consumers increasingly use AI assistants, voice search, and conversational search tools to discover local products and services. IRefer Club’s mission is simple: Get Found. Be Chosen.

Powered by its C.A.I.T.L.Y.N. Engine — Comprehensive Artificial Intelligence Targeted Location Yield Network — and its Digital Handshake framework, IRefer Club helps businesses become easier to find on Google and more likely to appear when customers ask AI-powered search systems for recommendations.

Based in Ontario, Canada, IRefer Club is participating in Web Summit Vancouver 2026 as part of the ALPHA Startup program.

Join IRefer Be Found by Google, Be Chosen by AI

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