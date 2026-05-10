W. Va. Army National Guard hosts Region II Best Warrior Competition

CAMP DAWSON, W.V. — U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia participated in the grueling Region II Best Warrior Competition hosted by the West Virginia Army National Guard at Camp Dawson, May 4-7, 2026.

The four-day event tested participants on a wide range of warrior tasks to determine winners in the soldier and noncommissioned officer categories.

“The Best Warrior Competition gives our Soldiers the opportunity to measure themselves against a very diverse group from across the entire region and figure out how good they really are,” said Command Sgt. Maj James ‘Dusty’ Jones, Senior Enlisted Leader, West Virginia National Guard. “We throw a lot of really challenging things at them and it gives them a chance to really get to know themselves and figure out who they are as they progress through their careers.”

The competition brought together the reigning Best Warriors from each state in the region, with winners advancing to the national-level competition July 9-16, at Camp Blanding in Tampa, Florida. The national winners will then move on to represent the National Guard in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition.

The participants of Region II BWC hit the ground running on Day 0 with check in, weapons draw, gear issue, an M4 zero range and a Norwegian Pistol Qualification.

Day 1 began with a 3 a.m. wake-up for an unknown-distance ruck march through the mountains of Camp Dawson, followed by a daytime land navigation test. Competitors then conducted a reconnaissance mission using drone cameras to identify objects within their assigned lane. They were evaluated on their ability to move tactically through wooded terrain while reacting to unmanned aerial systems. Additional events included an advanced M4 precision range, treatment of a simulated burn casualty, and submission of a 9-line MEDEVAC request.

The day concluded with competitors being hoisted into a UH-60 Black Hawk using a Jungle Penetrator before being transported to their bivouac site for the night, where they would encounter the Boston Dynamics SPOT Robot Dog as part of the the nighttime mystery event before they bedded down for a couple hours of rest.

Starting at 2:30 a.m., competitors navigated the rugged terrain of Camp Dawson in darkness and rain, searching for points during a nighttime land navigation course that led directly into the Day 2 Range Run. The Range Run event included calling for notional artillery fire, completing a gas chamber and detainee search, identifying potential IEDs, demonstrating hand and arm signals for squad formations, reacting to a nuclear attack, and handling a media ambush scenario.

After the Range Run, competitors dropped their rucksacks and completed a 3-mile boot run before moving on to urban movement techniques and a grenade range. They then crossed the Cheat River on foot to tackle the obstacle course, followed by a stress shoot at the range. The day concluded with a swim test and a series of logic and written exams.

On Day 3, competitors wrapped up the event with a combat fitness test and an appearance board. As lane graders tallied points throughout the competition, senior enlisted leaders and distinguished visitors gathered for the final ceremony, where the Region II Best Warrior Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer were announced.

U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Zrebiec, 629th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion, Maryland National Guard was announced as the 2026 Region II Best Warrior in the Soldier category.

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Erich Friedlein, 166th Regional Training Institute, Pennsylvania Army National Guard was announced as the 2026 Region II Best Warrior in the noncommissioned officer category.

“We’re going to name some winners today, but there's not a loser in that group.” said Jones.

The Best Warrior Competition is held annually by each state and continues to set a new standard for the nation’s militia forces. The competition builds Soldiers’ confidence in their abilities while fostering trust, teamwork, and partnerships between states.

“You guys really exhibit and embody what our warriors in the militia are and have been for 390 years,” said West Virginia Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jim Seward to the competitors. "We might be battered, we might be bruised but we're gonna come out on top and it's because of warriors like you and the NCO core that gets the job done.”

The BWC demonstrates that, although the National Guard is a reserve component of the Army, its Soldiers are highly trained and proficient in warrior tasks and drills. Within the ranks of the Army National Guard are Soldiers who embody the Warrior Ethos and stand ready for any challenges to come.

“These skills will set them up for success,” said Command Sgt. Maj Ciara Stokes, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Maryland Army National Guard. “to show that they’re always ready and always there.”