Brett Cassort Explores How Art Can Help People Navigate Loneliness, Grief, and Emotional Healing: Healing on Canvas

As loneliness rises, artist Brett Cassort says art can become a deeply personal space for reflection, emotional healing, and connection

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surveys show millions of Americans continue to struggle with stress, isolation, and emotional exhaustion. According to a recent Gallup survey, nearly 1 in 5 adults say they feel lonely every day. Artist Brett Cassort is speaking openly about the emotional role art has played in his own life and why creativity may help people process feelings that are often difficult to explain.

“Art as therapy isn’t talked about enough, but it should be,” says Cassort. “For me, the studio is the one place where my feelings in the moment don’t have to be solved or explained; they can simply be witnessed. As our world around us accelerates, creativity becomes my anchor. It’s where I can process, recalibrate, and remember who I am beneath all the noise. I work from reference and memory, choosing colors in the moment and letting instinct speak before language does. I encourage anyone with a creative impulse to follow it without judgment. You don’t have to show it, explain it, or justify it. Let it be yours, a private place to feel, explore, and breathe.”

While conversations around mental health often focus on therapy, medication, or diagnosis, Cassort believes there is also value in spaces where emotions can exist without pressure or judgment.

“As an observer, it’s just you and the piece,” he says. “A quiet, neutral space where you can have a conversation without words. Maybe it’s the color that reaches you. Maybe it’s the subject. Maybe it’s a single shape, or maybe it’s just a feeling you can’t name yet.”

Cassort says much of that emotional reflection found its way into his road trip-inspired art series, shaped during long stretches of driving and time spent alone with his thoughts.

“My road trip series grew out of that same internal terrain,” says Cassort. “Hours in the driver’s seat gave me space to process things I didn’t always have words for.”

Over time, he says, the work became less about escape and more about learning how to stay connected to the present moment.

“Lately, I’ve been learning to stay with the present: the mile I’m in, the light on the horizon, the way the landscape mirrors whatever I’m carrying inside,” he continues. “It’s a practice of presence, of noticing, of letting the moment be enough.”

As interest in emotionally driven artwork continues to grow, Cassort will soon bring that conversation directly to audiences at the upcoming Salt Lake Art Show.

Cassort’s work will be featured at the inaugural Salt Lake Art Show, taking place May 14–17, 2026, at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah. The event will bring together more than 100 artists, galleries, sculptors, and creatives from across the country. Cassort will present works from his road-trip-inspired series, inviting attendees to explore themes of loneliness, reflection, resilience, and presence through atmosphere, color, and personal symbolism.

About the Artist

Brett Cassort is a contemporary artist known for creating emotionally charged landscape paintings that explore themes of loneliness, memory, movement, and human connection. Influenced by long hours spent traveling and observing life on the open road, Cassort transforms ordinary moments into reflective visual experiences that invite viewers to slow down and look inward.

To learn more, visit: https://www.brettcassort.com/

Brett Cassort is available for interviews.

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