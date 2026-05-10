Villarreal Houston Academy Sends Two More Teams to Presidents State Cup , Reinforcing Long-Term Development Philosophy

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villarreal Houston Academy continues to make history in youth soccer development in Northeast Houston as two additional academy teams have officially secured their tickets to the South Texas Presidents State Cup Finals after outstanding performances during the Texas Eastern District qualifying competitions.The academy’s **17U Boys Academy Team** finished first in their district after consistently strong performances throughout the qualifying event, showcasing the maturity, technical ability, and tactical understanding that have become trademarks of the Villarreal Houston methodology.On the girls side, the **16U Girls Academy Team** secured their place at the State Finals with an impressive **4-2 victory on a rainy Friday night** at the Villarreal Houston Turf Fields in Porter, Texas. The win capped off an emotional and determined performance from a group that has continued to grow together through years of development within the academy system.Both teams will now travel to **Round Rock Sports Complex in Austin, Texas**, on **May 16th and 17th**, where they will compete for the opportunity to become South Texas State Champions and potentially advance to Regionals and Nationals.These achievements continue what has already been a landmark season for Villarreal Houston Academy. Earlier this year, the academy celebrated two South Texas State Championship teams with the **2013 Boys Academy Team** and the **2011 Girls Academy Team** both securing State titles.For Villarreal Houston Academy leadership, the success of the older age groups is a direct reflection of the club’s long-term player development philosophy.Unlike many clubs that focus heavily on creating “tournament teams” and chasing wins at younger ages, Villarreal Houston Academy emphasizes a possession-based style of play centered around technical excellence, tactical understanding, decision-making, and player creativity.That process often requires patience.At younger ages, the academy’s commitment to teaching players how to truly understand the game can sometimes lead to difficult results on the scoreboard. However, as players mature, the technical and tactical foundation developed over the years begins to separate Villarreal Houston players from many of their peers.“Our methodology focuses heavily on teaching the game the right way,” said Cesar Coronel. “We have been doing this for 12 years and we know that to get players that understand the game, love the game, and have fun in the process, it takes time. It is not one season or one year of work. It is truly a process where parents also need to support the vision.”Coronel emphasized that Villarreal Houston Academy’s mission extends beyond weekend results.“We are grateful for the parents that truly believe in our methodology and understand that we do not play for weekend games only. Just like in school, we focus on developing players long term,” Coronel added.The academy’s developmental philosophy is built around what the club calls its “Three Buckets”:* **Fun** — Is your child having fun?* **Improvement** — Is your child improving in the process?* **Safe Learning Environment** — Is your child in a safe space where he or she can learn and make mistakes without being judged?“If those answers are yes, then we are doing the right thing and we are the right academy for your family,” Coronel said. “We want to be your soccer academy for the long-term development of your child.”As Villarreal Houston Academy continues to grow both locally and internationally through its direct partnership with Villarreal CF, the club believes the recent success at the older age groups validates the importance of patience, technical development, and a player-centered culture.The academy is currently preparing for the upcoming **2026/27 season tryouts** and is inviting players and families throughout the Houston area to become part of the Villarreal Houston pathway.Families interested in learning more about tryout dates, times, and locations can visit:**Endavant.**

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