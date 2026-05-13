US Marine Veteran Jason 'Smitty' Smith Releases 'Ghost Towns Across America Guide Vol 1' on USA’s Abandoned Communities

Ghost Towns Across America Guide Vol 1 by Jason Smith

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason “Smitty” Smith, a US Marine veteran, treasure hunter, and founder of United States Ghost Towns , has released Ghost Towns Across America Guide Vol 1 : Abandoned Settlements, Mining Camps, and Forgotten Communities (United States Ghost Towns), a new book that explores the stories, locations, and history behind abandoned towns throughout the United States.The guide offers readers an in-depth look at communities that once flourished during periods of mining expansion, railroad growth, and frontier settlement before eventually fading into history. Combining historical research with practical travel information, the book serves as both an educational resource and a companion for readers interested in exploration, photography, and off-the-beaten-path travel.Covering ghost towns across states including Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, California, Texas, Alaska, Montana, Utah, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and more, the book presents a broad view of how these forgotten communities shaped different regions of America.AvailabilityThe book is available on Amazon in both Kindle and paperback editions. More information about the author’s ghost town exploration projects is available at https://builtinbed.com/my-ghost-town-books/ A Detailed Guide for History Enthusiasts and TravelersUnlike traditional history books that focus solely on timelines and facts, Ghost Towns Across America Guide Vol 1 presents each location through engaging storytelling and practical visitor information. Every entry includes historical background, descriptions of what remains today, directions for travelers, and insights into the rise and decline of the settlement.Readers are introduced to abandoned mining camps, fading railroad communities, forgotten cemeteries, and weathered buildings that continue to reflect the lives of the people who once lived there. The book also explores how rapidly economic changes, depleted resources, and shifting transportation routes caused many communities to disappear.By blending historical context with accessible writing, Smith creates a guide that appeals to both casual readers and dedicated history enthusiasts.Bringing Hidden American History Back Into FocusThe book highlights an often-overlooked part of American history that exists beyond museums and major landmarks. Many of the locations featured remain largely untouched by modern development, preserving a unique connection to earlier generations and frontier life.Photography enthusiasts, road trip travelers, and adventure seekers may also benefit from the detailed location information included throughout the guide. Readers interested in exploring lesser-known destinations can use the book to plan visits to sites that still preserve visible remnants of America’s past.The guide emphasizes the importance of preserving these forgotten places and understanding the role they played in shaping regional economies and communities throughout the country.Inspired by a Lifelong Passion for DiscoveryThe authenticity behind the project comes from Smith’s decades-long interest in exploration and hidden history. Based in Boise, Idaho, Smith first became interested in treasure hunting as a child while using his father’s metal detector to search for buried relics and forgotten objects.After traveling extensively across 45 states during military service and personal adventures, he returned to metal detecting and historical exploration with renewed focus. He later founded the Treasure Valley Metal Detecting Club website, which has become a major resource for metal detecting information, laws, permits, techniques, and equipment across all 50 states.Smith also launched United States Ghost Towns, an ongoing project documenting more than 3,800 abandoned communities throughout America. His firsthand experience and extensive research provide the foundation for the book’s detailed content and practical guidance. Here is a recent article published about the book “Ghost towns represent an important part of American history that many people never get the opportunity to experience,” said Jason “Smitty” Smith, author and founder of United States Ghost Towns. “I wanted to create a guide that helps readers understand the stories behind these places while encouraging respectful exploration and appreciation for the people who once lived there.”A Resource for Readers Seeking History and AdventureGhost Towns Across America Guide Vol 1 combines travel guidance, historical research, and storytelling into a single resource designed for readers interested in abandoned places, American history, and unique destinations.About Jason “Smitty” SmithJason “Smitty” Smith is a US Marine veteran, Senior IT Administrator, treasure hunter, and founder of United States Ghost Towns. Based in Boise, Idaho, he has spent years researching abandoned communities, documenting forgotten locations, and promoting responsible historical exploration. Smith is also the creator of the Treasure Valley Metal Detecting Club website, a resource dedicated to metal detecting information and education across the United States.About United States Ghost TownsUnited States Ghost Towns is a solo-operated project dedicated to preserving and documenting America’s abandoned communities through research, photography, and historical storytelling. Covering ghost towns across all 50 states, the platform helps explorers and history enthusiasts discover these forgotten places while promoting respectful exploration, historical accuracy, and digital preservation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.