Veteran Crisis Advisor Tim Brown Launches Executive System Built for First 90 Minutes of a Crisis

Veteran crisis communications advisor Tim Brown has launched ‘From Chaos to Confidence,’ an executive crisis communications system featuring 16 video training sessions and a 98-page crisis playbook designed to help leaders take control during the critical Tim Brown, a veteran crisis advisor to CEOs and global brands, developed the “From Chaos to Confidence” executive system to help leaders communicate decisively under intense public and organizational pressure. When a crisis explodes, hesitation becomes the story. Veteran crisis advisor Tim Brown’s executive system helps leaders take control before reputations, trust and careers start unraveling.

The system executives use to protect careers, control the narrative, stabilize the first hours and lead confidently through the high-stakes days that follow.

As the CEO of a global, publicly traded company, I have relied on Tim Brown’s experience for decades. He’s been exceptional in steering us through the maze of messaging with media and key audiences.” — Kevin Guest, Chairman and CEO, USANA Health Sciences

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tim Brown, one of the nation’s veteran crisis communications advisors, has launched “From Chaos to Confidence: The Crisis Communications System & Playbook for Leaders ,” an executive-level crisis response system designed to help leaders take control during high-pressure crises before the narrative controls them.Built from 43 years advising CEOs, boards, global brands, organizations, and athletes under intense scrutiny, the system gives executives a practical framework for handling the first 90 minutes of a crisis, often the most consequential period for reputation, investor confidence, employee trust and leadership stability.Kevin Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), said Brown’s counsel has helped leaders navigate difficult moments with clarity and confidence.“As the CEO of a global, publicly traded company, I have relied on Tim Brown’s experience and knowledge for decades,” said Guest. “He has been exceptional in steering us through the maze of brand messaging when it deals with media and our key audiences.”The self-paced system includes 16 executive-level online sessions and a 98-page crisis communications playbook developed from real-world situations involving national media, litigation exposure, stakeholder pressure, executive misconduct allegations, operational failures and reputational attacks.Brown, who provides direct counsel to executives and boards during crises, says preparation usually starts too late.“Too many leaders try to figure out crisis communications while the cameras are rolling and social media is accelerating,” said Brown, CEO of Candid Communications . “CEOs have told me this crisis system is actually career protection. One delayed response, one careless sentence or one leadership vacuum can change how boards, employees, investors and the public see you immediately.”The modern crisis system focuses on:• Career, reputation protection in the first critical hours;• Executive decision-making under pressure throughout the crisis;• Media response strategy and interview control;• Internal communication alignment;• Stakeholder and investor messaging;• Social media escalation containment; and• Leadership coordination during high-stakes events.Brown has advised leaders connected to organizations, including Microsoft, Southwest Airlines, FranklinCovey, USANA Health Sciences, Zions Bank, Questar Gas, Intermountain Healthcare, and others. His clients have appeared on major national outlets, including NBC’s Today Show, Good Morning America, CBS, FOX, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.Former Questar Corporation Chairman and CEO Ron Jibson said Brown’s strategic guidance helped leaders maintain control during one of the company’s most scrutinized periods.“Tim Brown’s expertise in crisis communications is, without question, the best in the business,” said Jibson. “Tim’s strategic approach empowered us to control the narrative and prepare our team for plausible media encounters, ensuring our story would be told accurately and effectively.”Brown says the system is designed specifically for leaders who cannot afford hesitation when pressure escalates publicly.“Most executives want a calm, experienced framework that helps them respond fast, protect credibility and avoid making the situation worse,” Brown said, “They don’t need another theory-heavy PR course.”The executive training system is available immediately online.ABOUT TIM BROWNTim Brown is CEO of Candid Communications and a 43-year crisis communications advisor trusted by CEOs, boards and leadership teams during high-stakes, time-sensitive situations. He has advised organizations, including Microsoft, Southwest Airlines, The Home Depot, FranklinCovey, Zions Bank, USANA Health Sciences, Intermountain Healthcare and C.R. England Global Transportation. Brown has coached thousands of executives and spokespersons under pressure, with clients featured on NBC’s Today Show, Good Morning America, CBS, FOX, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal. He specializes in helping leaders protect careers, reputation, credibility, and organizational trust when scrutiny is highest.

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