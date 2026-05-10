Actor Clifton Powell to attend Black Expo at the Hampton Roads Convention Center

Clifton Powell at Black Expo

Actor Clifton Powell, widely acclaimed for his prolific film and stage performances will attend the Black Expo, June 20th, at Hampton Roads Convention Center

This is about culture, commerce and community. People will certainly leave inspired!” — Black Expo Founder, Bryan G Thompson

HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black Expo announced this week that Clifton Powell will attend at celebrity guest of the Black Expo. Powell has received numerous NAACP awards and starred alongside Jamie Foxx in "Ray," based on the life and career of Ray Charles. His role as Pinky in "Next Friday" and its sequel "Friday After Next" brought him high praise from critics and audiences. Recently, he starred in the action thriller “Blowback” in which scenes from the movie were filmed in Hampton and Virginia Beach along with Madrid, Spain.In addition to bringing his Hollywood cache to Hampton Roads, Clifton Powell is the first person to receive the Virginia Black Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award during the inaugural event. At the Black Expo on June 20th, the actor will discuss the challenges and triumphs of his historic career. Powell joins a roster of exciting speakers and live entertainment at the Black Expo, including African drums and dancing, DJ, live band, and speakers on various topics related to entrepreneurship. The Black Expo will feature over 50 vendors across sectors including apparel, consumer goods, food services, and professional services.Organizers expect the Black Expo to draw thousands of attendees to Hampton during a peak tourism weekend, contributing to local economic activity across hotels, restaurants, transportation, and retail. The event aligns with Juneteenth programming across the region, especially in Hampton, which has seen increased attendance in recent years thanks to its beaches and attractive Black History landmarks.Founder Bryan G. Thompson says The Black Expo creates a centralized marketplace for Black-owned businesses while increasing visibility and access to customers. “This is about culture, commerce and community. People will certainly leave inspired!” Thompson said.Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking direct engagement with attendees and participating businesses. Packages include on-site activation, brand placement, and participation in event programming.Additional information, including vendor registration and sponsorship details, is available at:

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