The Wealth Secret Hidden in Plain Sight: Buy U.S. Real Estate at Government Auctions

Upward Mobility through Tax Deeds!

New book Upward Mobility Through Tax Deeds reveals how anyone can acquire U.S. property at government auctions — no bank, broker, or perfect credit required.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While Millions Were Priced Out of the Housing Market, Wall Street Quietly Used This Government Auction System to Build Fortunes — Now One Industry Insider Is Handing the Playbook to Everyone Else

Property entrepreneur and industry veteran Angela J. Thompson releases Upward Mobility Through Tax Deeds — the first comprehensive, plain-language guide to acquiring U.S. real estate through government-mandated tax deed auctions, with no bank, no broker, and no credit score required.

Every year, thousands of properties across the United States — homes, vacant land, and commercial buildings — are legally auctioned by county governments when owners fail to pay property taxes. Starting bids can open at the unpaid tax balance alone. Some properties sell for hundreds of dollars. Many sell for a fraction of their market value. Institutional investors and hedge funds have built entire acquisition strategies around these auctions for decades.

The general public was never supposed to find out.

Angela J. Thompson — a property entrepreneur with nearly two decades operating inside the distressed real estate industry alongside national banks, federal agencies, and major asset management firms — has now written the guide that changes that permanently.

"I have spent twenty years inside this industry. I have seen what these properties are worth, what it costs to acquire them, and exactly how institutional money moves while everyday investors are kept in the dark. This book is the guide I wish had existed when I started — and it is the guide that will change what is possible for a new generation of investors, worldwide." — Angela J. Thompson, Author & Founder, Creative Property Preservation, Inc.

Upward Mobility Through Tax Deeds, released this month on Amazon worldwide, walks readers through the complete acquisition process across America's 3,000+ county jurisdictions — from identifying upcoming auctions and researching properties remotely, to understanding title and lien risk, structuring winning bids, and building a repeatable system for acquiring real estate below market value. No bank approval. No broker. No credit score. The entire process can be executed from anywhere in the world.

The book arrives at a pivotal moment. U.S. home prices remain near historic highs. Mortgage rates have locked millions of qualified buyers out of traditional ownership. First-time buyer activity is at generational lows. Yet tax deed auctions — county-run, government-mandated, and legally transparent — continue operating on schedule, largely invisible to the mainstream investor.

Thompson also addresses the surging wave of international buyers targeting U.S. real estate, including remote bidding strategies, U.S. entity structuring, and working with domestic representatives — making this one of the first guides to treat the global investor as a primary audience, not an afterthought.

Thompson writes not as a theorist. As the founder of Creative Property Preservation, Inc. and author at www.angelajthompson.com, she has led operations across hundreds of distressed properties for some of the largest institutional real estate owners in the country. She has seen what these assets look like before and after acquisition — and she has watched investors who understood the system build the kind of wealth that others only read about.

Available Now:

Amazon (Kindle & Paperback, ISBN: 9798259433014): https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GZKT1MQR

Author Website: www.angelajthompson.com

ABOUT ANGELA J. THOMPSON

Angela J. Thompson is a nationally recognized property entrepreneur, author, and authority on distressed real estate and government contracting. As the founder of Creative Property Preservation, Inc. — a Women-Owned Small Business with nearly two decades of national operations — she has led property management and preservation work across hundreds of assets for some of the largest institutional real estate owners in the United States. She is also the co-founder of the StarAngel Foundation, committed to affordable and veteran housing initiatives nationwide.

MEDIA CONTACT

Angela J. Thompson

Creative Property Preservation, Inc.

Phone: 844-222-9122

Email: angela@angelajthompson.com

Website: www.angelajthompson.com

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