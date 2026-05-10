STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in Norwich

NORWICH, Vermont (Saturday, May 9, 2026) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death in the Windsor County town of Norwich.

The investigation began at about 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2026, when police received a report of a deceased woman at a property at 48 Douglas Hill Rd. First responders located a woman dead inside the residence.

Initial investigation indicates the woman’s death occurred under potentially suspicious circumstances. Everyone associated with this matter is accounted for, and there is no identified danger to the public.

The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. The state police will release the identity of the deceased female following further investigation and notification of relatives.

This investigation is in its early stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit, with assistance from the Norwich Police Department.

VSP asks that anyone with information that could assist investigators call the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

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