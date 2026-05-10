Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in Norwich
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Vermont State Police investigates
suspicious death in Norwich
NORWICH, Vermont (Saturday, May 9, 2026) — The Vermont State
Police is investigating a suspicious death in the Windsor County town of
Norwich.
The investigation began at about 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9,
2026, when police received a report of a deceased woman at a property at 48
Douglas Hill Rd. First responders located a woman dead inside the residence.
Initial investigation indicates the woman’s death occurred under
potentially suspicious circumstances. Everyone associated with this matter is
accounted for, and there is no identified danger to the public.
The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical
Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of
death. The state police will release the identity of the deceased female
following further investigation and notification of relatives.
This investigation is in its early stages and involves
members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal
Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim
Services Unit, with assistance from the Norwich Police Department.
VSP asks that anyone with information that could assist
investigators call the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous
tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
No further details are available at this time. The state
police will provide updates as the investigation continues.
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