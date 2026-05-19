Direct Fitness Collab Announces Partnership with Klean Kitchen Prep to Enhance Nutrition Real-World Adherence

REDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct Fitness Collab (DFC), a leading virtual wellness platform delivering personalized fitness and nutrition coaching, is proud to announce a new partnership with Klean Kitchen Prep, a premium meal preparation service focused on clean, convenient, and performance-driven nutrition. This strategic collaboration integrates physician-guided wellness coaching with chef-prepared, high-quality meals to simplify sustainable nutrition.

The goal is to bridge a gap in lifestyle medicine that translates personalized nutrition and exercise plans into practical, day-to-day execution with accountability. By aligning expert coaching with ready-to-eat, nutritionally optimized meals, the partnership empowers patients to more effectively adhere to evidence-based dietary strategies.

Bringing Precision Nutrition into Real Life

One of the most common barriers to successful lifestyle change is the disconnect between recommendations and implementation. While patients may receive tailored nutrition guidance, time constraints, decision fatigue, and lack of access to high-quality food options often limit adherence.

“Nutrition is one of the most powerful tools in preventive and restorative medicine, but only if it’s consistently executed,” said Dr. Landen Green, Co-Founder of Direct Fitness Collab. “Klean Kitchen Prep provides a practical solution by delivering high-quality, ready-to-eat meals that align with our coaching strategies. This partnership allows us to move from theoretical plans to real-world results.”

Klean Kitchen Prep offers chef-prepared meals designed with a focus on whole ingredients, balanced macronutrients, and performance optimization. Their offerings support a range of goals including weight management, metabolic health, muscle building, and overall wellness.

Comprehensive Benefits for Patients and Providers

The partnership between Direct Fitness Collab and Klean Kitchen Prep delivers a streamlined, patient-centered approach to nutrition:

Simplified Adherence: Cost-effective, ready-to-eat meals eliminate the need for meal planning, grocery shopping, and cooking, reducing friction in maintaining a structured nutrition plan

Aligned Nutrition Strategy: Meals can be selected to complement individualized coaching plans, including caloric targets, macronutrient distribution, and specific health goals

Improved Clinical Outcomes: Greater adherence to nutrition recommendations supports improvements in weight, metabolic markers, energy levels, and overall health

Time Efficiency: Patients save significant time while maintaining high-quality nutrition, increasing long-term sustainability

Behavioral Support: Reduced decision fatigue and increased consistency reinforce habit formation and long-term lifestyle change

A Shared Mission for Sustainable Health

Both organizations share a commitment to making high-quality health solutions accessible, practical, and sustainable. By combining DFC’s personalized coaching model with Klean Kitchen Prep’s convenient meal solutions, the partnership creates a more complete ecosystem for preventive health and performance optimization.

“Klean Kitchen Prep is built on the belief that healthy eating should be both accessible and enjoyable,” said a Klean Kitchen Prep representative. “Partnering with Direct Fitness Collab allows us to extend that mission by supporting individuals who are actively working toward meaningful health and fitness goals with expert guidance.”

Implementation and Access

Through this partnership, Direct Fitness Collab members will receive VIP discounts and preferred access to Klean Kitchen Prep meal services, onboarding guidance, and ongoing support to optimize adherence and outcomes.

Klean Kitchen Prep clients will receive exclusive rates on Direct Fitness Collab memberships, up to 25% off.

Addressing the Nutrition-Adherence Gap in Modern Healthcare

With chronic disease rates continuing to rise and lifestyle factors driving the majority of health outcomes, improving adherence to nutrition interventions is essential. This collaboration represents a practical, scalable solution—bringing together clinical insight, behavioral support, and real-world accessibility.

By reducing barriers to healthy eating, the DFC–Klean Kitchen Prep partnership aims to improve long-term outcomes, reduce reliance on medications, and support sustainable health transformation. Direct Fitness Collab clients will receive exclusive rates on Klean Kitchen Prep purchases, up to 25% off.

About Direct Fitness Collab

Direct Fitness Collab is a virtual wellness service that provides personalized fitness and nutrition coaching tailored to each client’s lifestyle, health goals, and preferences. Through regular one-on-one sessions and collaborative support, DFC focuses on holistic health by integrating physical fitness, nutrition, and coordination with healthcare teams. The platform emphasizes accountability, customization, and long-term sustainability.

Founded by Dr. Landen Green, a Direct Primary Care physician, and Daniel Harris, exercise physiologist, DFC offers specialized programs designed to improve or prevent chronic health conditions and optimize overall wellness.

Contact:

Daniel Harris

dharrisfit@directfitnesscollab.com

www.directfitnesscollab.com

About Klean Kitchen Prep

Klean Kitchen Prep is a premium meal preparation service dedicated to delivering clean, chef-crafted meals designed to support health, performance, and convenience. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and balanced nutrition, Klean Kitchen Prep helps individuals maintain consistency in their dietary habits without sacrificing taste or time.

Contact:

www.kleankitchenprep.com

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