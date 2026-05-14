The Tech4Equity Project Partners with Rellevate to Expand Financial Access for Arizona's Underserved Communities

The Tech4Equity Project and Rellevate partner to expand financial access for underserved, unbanked, and underbanked Arizona communities. The Tech4Equity Project is a Community Impact Initiative focused on expanding financial access for unbanked and underbanked populations across Arizona and beyond. Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access.

A delayed payment should not become a financial emergency—and participation in the modern economy should not depend on access to a traditional bank account.

Over time, it became clear this was not simply a banking issue. It was an access issue—and one the existing system was never going to solve on its own.” — Andre Christian, Executive Director, The Tech4Equity Project

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many Arizonans, participating in everyday financial life still involves barriers most people rarely think about. Paychecks arrive on paper. Bills must be paid in person. Reimbursements take days or weeks to clear. Accessing money can require transportation, fees, check-cashing services, and other workarounds that consume time, income, and opportunity.For households already operating close to the edge financially, even routine transactions become more challenging and more expensive. A delayed paycheck can mean a missed rent payment. An out-of-pocket reimbursement that takes two weeks to clear can mean medication left at the pharmacy counter. The impact is rarely measured in dollars alone—it is measured in stress, instability, and the constant effort required to keep up in a world that assumes digital financial access already exists.Roughly one in five Arizonans is unbanked or underbanked, operating partially or entirely outside traditional banking systems. For many individuals and families, even routine financial transactions can become slower, more expensive, and more difficult to navigate.In some rural and tribal communities, the challenge is compounded by limited physical access to banking infrastructure itself. Banking deserts continue to affect parts of Arizona where transportation, distance, and financial access intersect in ways that make even basic transactions more difficult.For organizations serving these populations, the consequences of financial exclusion show up every day. It appears in workforce turnover, delayed reimbursements, program participants unable to fully benefit from available services, and resources spent managing inefficiencies that better infrastructure could reduce or eliminate.This week, The Tech4Equity Project ™—a Community Impact Initiative from Techquity Advisors—announced its partnership with Rellevate to address part of that gap through a statewide financial access initiative designed for Arizona community organizations. The no-cost model allows qualifying organizations to deliver modern financial access tools through the programs and institutions people already know and trust.Built on Rellevate's financial technology platform, the initiative allows participating organizations to distribute funds digitally through FDIC-insured accounts with access to virtual and physical debit cards, bill payment capabilities, peer-to-peer transfers, and earned wage access functionality. Rellevate was selected for its proven deployments across complex government, nonprofit, workforce, and community-serving environments where reliability, compliance, and accessibility matter.For organizations, the initiative means fewer paper checks, less administrative overhead, faster delivery of funds, and immediate value without adding cost. For recipients, it means faster access to funds while creating a pathway to everyday financial participation—without the delays and fees that often come with being unbanked or underbanked.“I kept hearing versions of the same story,” said Andre Christian, Executive Director of The Tech4Equity Project and CEO of Techquity Advisors. “Organizations were working hard to support people, but many of the individuals in those programs were still operating outside the financial systems most of us use every day. Simple financial tasks had become obstacles. Over time, it became clear this wasn’t simply a banking issue. It was an access issue—one that the existing system was never going to solve on its own.”Organizations with at least 50 participants may offer no-cost access to eligible individuals age 16 and older. The model is sustained through standard payment processing revenue built into the platform itself, allowing organizations to participate without additional budget allocations or operational burden. Participation is fully voluntary.The platform also includes earned wage access capabilities for staff at participating organizations. For the more than 70% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, even small financial disruptions can quickly become destabilizing. Eligible workers can access up to 50% of earned pay between pay periods—helping reduce reliance on high-interest credit cards, payday lenders, overdraft fees, and other high-cost workarounds that disproportionately affect financially vulnerable households.An important aspect of the Arizona effort is that financial access is delivered through organizations that already maintain trusted relationships within their communities. Rather than asking individuals to independently establish new banking relationships before they can participate, the model allows community organizations themselves to become the access point.That distinction matters, particularly for populations that may already face barriers related to transportation, documentation, financial history, housing instability, or distrust of traditional financial systems. For many of these individuals, participation in modern financial systems has remained difficult because accessible pathways into those systems have often been limited, fragmented, or disconnected from the organizations and communities they already trust."The Tech4Equity Project aligns perfectly with Rellevate’s vision of making modern financial tools a universal utility. It is not enough to just offer a digital account; you have to meet people where they already are," said Stewart Stockdale, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Rellevate. "By partnering with Techquity Advisors, we are ensuring that essential financial services—like earned wage access and digital disbursements—reach the households that need them most, delivered through the local institutions they already trust."Initial outreach is focused on Arizona-based nonprofits, municipalities, tribal organizations, healthcare providers, schools, workforce programs, and community-focused agencies involved in direct assistance, reimbursements, earned wage access, and other large-scale disbursement programs.Financial exclusion is too large for any single initiative to solve alone. But one overlooked barrier remains access to practical financial infrastructure without added cost or administrative burden.“The barriers this initiative addresses exist in communities across the country,” Christian said. “Arizona is where we are beginning, and in the months ahead, we plan to expand the model nationwide—helping community organizations everywhere deliver financial access through trusted local relationships and modern financial infrastructure.”Organizations interested in determining their eligibility may visit: https://4equity.tech About Rellevate: Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Banking—disbursements, payments and employer services. Our proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid and incentive. With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. Learn more at https://rellevate.com and NGO solutions at https://rellevate.com/ngos-disbursements

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