Reno Treatment & Recovery Announces Grand Opening in Reno, Nevada

Reno Treatment & Recovery’s branded image reflects healing, renewal, and structured recovery support in Northern Nevada. Fresh morning light over sage and mountain foothills represents renewal, resilience, and practical next steps in recovery. A quiet path through sagebrush reflects the step-by-step nature of recovery, counseling, and relapse-prevention planning. Sagebrush and Sierra Nevada morning light symbolize healing, stability, and new growth for individuals beginning recovery in Reno.

New Reno behavioral health practice provides structured substance use evaluations, DUI-related support, counseling, and relapse-prevention planning.

Our goal is to provide a calm, structured process that helps people understand substance use concerns, reduce risk, and take practical next steps.” — Chad Kirkland

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reno Treatment & Recovery announced its grand opening in Reno, Nevada, bringing structured substance use evaluations, recovery-focused counseling, relapse-prevention planning, and practical next-step support to adults, families, courts, probation requirements, attorneys, employers, and referral sources throughout Northern Nevada.The clinic was created to help individuals and families navigate substance use concerns with clarity, professionalism, and respect. Services may include drug and alcohol assessments, court-related evaluations, DUI-related evaluation support, relapse-prevention planning, individual counseling, family support, recovery education, clinical documentation, and referral guidance when a higher level of care may be appropriate.Reno Treatment & Recovery provides a structured, confidentiality-first process for clients who need clinical clarity, documentation, or recovery planning connected to personal, family, legal, probation, employment, or referral-related concerns. The clinic emphasizes respectful intake, evidence-informed screening, clinically grounded recommendations, and clear documentation when appropriate.Individuals and referral sources can learn more about the clinic’s drug and alcohol assessment services “Many people contact a treatment provider during one of the most stressful moments of their lives,” said Chad Kirkland, CADC-S, clinical lead at Reno Treatment & Recovery. “They may be dealing with a court requirement, a DUI-related evaluation, a family concern, relapse risk, or the need to understand what kind of support is appropriate. Our goal is to provide a calm, structured, and respectful process that helps people understand what is happening, what risks need attention, and what next steps make clinical sense.”Reno Treatment & Recovery is led by Chad Kirkland, CADC-S, a Nevada-certified alcohol and drug counselor supervisor who provides structured substance use assessments, recovery-focused counseling, relapse-prevention planning, clinical documentation, and referral guidance for adults and families navigating addiction, court requirements, probation expectations, DUI-related concerns, or treatment planning.The clinic’s services are designed for individuals who need more than a generic conversation, but who may not know where to begin. A formal drug and alcohol evaluation can help clarify substance use patterns, identify risk factors, evaluate support needs, and determine whether counseling, education, referral, or a higher level of care may be clinically appropriate.Evaluations may include structured clinical interviewing, evidence-based screening, review of substance use history, mental health concerns, relevant medical history, legal or court-related issues, family context, recovery environment, relapse risk, and practical barriers that may affect stability.Reno Treatment & Recovery uses a structured assessment framework that may include ASAM-informed level-of-care review, DSM-5-TR-informed clinical impressions when clinically appropriate, biopsychosocial evaluation, and screening tools based on the client’s needs and referral context.For clients facing DUI-related requirements, the clinic provides DUI drug and alcohol evaluation support for individuals who need a structured clinical assessment connected to court, probation, attorney, administrative, or treatment-related documentation needs.A DUI-related drug and alcohol evaluation is not intended to shame or label a person. The process is designed to help clarify substance use history, current functioning, risk factors, protective supports, and appropriate recommendations. For many clients, the most important part of the process is understanding what is required, what documentation may be needed, and what next steps can help them move forward with less confusion.“An evaluation should be thorough, calm, and clinically defensible,” Kirkland said. “When someone is facing a DUI-related requirement or court-connected documentation need, they deserve a process that is clear and professional, while still protecting dignity and confidentiality.”Reno Treatment & Recovery also provides support for clients whose substance use concerns occur alongside depression, anxiety, trauma-related symptoms, stress, grief, sleep disruption, relationship strain, or other mental health challenges. The clinic uses structured screening and clinical interviewing to better understand how substance use, emotional health, daily functioning, and recovery risk may be connected.When clinically appropriate, counseling may address co-occurring concerns as part of relapse prevention, stabilization, coping skills, family communication, recovery planning, and accountability. When a client may need psychiatric care, medication management, detox, residential treatment, trauma-specialty care, or another higher level of support, referral guidance may be recommended.The clinic also offers a structured relapse prevention program for individuals who want to identify risk patterns, strengthen coping strategies, understand triggers, address high-risk situations, and build a practical plan for maintaining recovery.Relapse prevention at Reno Treatment & Recovery is not presented as a single tip or motivational phrase. The program focuses on recognizing risk early, developing skills that hold up under stress, strengthening support systems, improving accountability, and creating realistic plans clients can use during difficult moments.For individuals and families in Reno and Washoe County, relapse risk can be affected by stress, isolation, relationship conflict, legal pressure, work instability, mental health symptoms, grief, sleep disruption, and unresolved environmental triggers. Reno Treatment & Recovery helps clients examine these factors and build a plan that supports greater stability over time.The clinic also supports documentation needs when clinically appropriate. Documentation may be relevant for courts, probation officers, attorneys, employers, treatment providers, referral sources, or family-supported treatment planning. Reno Treatment & Recovery emphasizes that documentation should be accurate, appropriate to the referral context, and grounded in clinical findings rather than assumptions.Reno Treatment & Recovery also offers a professional, local clinic environment for clients who want a clear and respectful process. The practice serves Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Incline Village, North Lake Tahoe, and surrounding Northern Nevada communities. The clinic is located at 343 Elm Street, Suite 301, in Reno.The clinic’s service model is especially relevant for people who are unsure whether they need an assessment, counseling, documentation, treatment placement guidance, relapse-prevention planning, or referral to a higher level of care. Reno Treatment & Recovery helps clients and referral sources clarify the purpose of the appointment, what information may be reviewed, what documentation may be appropriate, and what next steps may be clinically reasonable.Reno Treatment & Recovery also makes provider credentials visible and verifiable, reflecting the trust-sensitive nature of substance use assessment and counseling. The clinic’s leadership includes Nevada-credentialed behavioral health professionals and addiction medicine collaboration when physician-level care may be clinically appropriate.The opening of Reno Treatment & Recovery adds a focused local resource for individuals, families, courts, probation requirements, attorneys, employers, and referral sources seeking structured substance use evaluation and counseling services in Reno, Nevada.“People often arrive with a lot of uncertainty,” Kirkland said. “They may not know what kind of evaluation they need, whether counseling is appropriate, what a referral source is asking for, or how substance use and mental health concerns may be connected. We want to help clients slow the process down, understand the situation clearly, and leave with practical next steps.”Reno Treatment & Recovery is now accepting inquiries for drug and alcohol assessments, DUI-related evaluations, relapse-prevention planning, counseling, documentation support, and recovery-focused services.About Reno Treatment & RecoveryReno Treatment & Recovery provides drug and alcohol assessments, DUI-related evaluation support, court-related substance use evaluations, recovery-focused counseling, relapse-prevention planning, family support, clinical documentation, and referral guidance in Reno, Nevada. Led by Chad Kirkland, CADC-S, the clinic serves adults, families, courts, probation requirements, attorneys, employers, and referral sources seeking structured substance use evaluations and practical recovery planning.Reno Treatment & Recovery uses a confidentiality-first, clinically grounded process designed to clarify concerns, identify appropriate next steps, and support documentation needs when clinically appropriate or required by the referral context.For more information, visit:Reno Treatment & Recovery343 Elm Street, Suite 301Reno, Nevada 89503Phone: (775) 238-6170

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