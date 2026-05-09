C2W Group CFO Joins Senior UK Government Engagement in Hong Kong and Zhuhai

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Clayton , Group CFO of C2W Group in his role as the Chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce South China, joined senior UK government leaders, fellow British business leaders, and counterparts from across Greater China for a three-day programme of engagement spanning Hong Kong and Zhuhai. The programme included the biennial Department for Business and Trade (DBT) China and Hong Kong Conference 2026, a private dinner hosted by HM Ambassador to China Peter Wilson CMG, and a senior FCDO and DBT delegation visit to the group's manufacturing subsidiary in Zhuhai.Mark attended the biennial DBT China and Hong Kong Conference, hosted in Hong Kong by HM Trade Commissioner for China and Hong Kong, Lewis Neal, under the theme "Looking Forward as One." The conference brought together UK government, the British Chambers from across Greater China, and senior leaders from the British business community, with sessions covering UK exports, supply chain resilience, the Go Global programme, and inward investment.Mark was seated with Sarah Mann, HM Consul-General Guangzhou, and senior colleagues from the British Consulate-General Guangzhou and DBT South China.On the evening of Monday 28 April, Mark attended a private dinner hosted by HM Ambassador Peter Wilson CMG at the British Consulate-General Hong Kong — the first time in nearly two decades that the Chairs of every BritCham Chapter across Greater China have sat down at the same table. Mark attended in his capacity as Chair of The British Chamber of Commerce South China.During the week, Mark also joined a working breakfast in Hong Kong with Isobel Stephen, Director General at the Department for Business and Trade — providing an opportunity for direct dialogue with HMG on the priorities and realities facing British businesses operating in South China."This was a meaningful week of engagement for C2W Group," said Mark Clayton, Group CFO. "Sitting down with HMG at this level — Ambassador, HMTC, Director General, and senior FCDO and DBT colleagues — and showing them what a British-owned, twenty-year-old sourcing and manufacturing group looks like on the ground in the Greater Bay Area is exactly the kind of engagement that strengthens UK–China commercial ties. Our group, our partners, and our customers all benefit when those relationships are real."About C2W GroupC2W Group is a 100% British-owned holding company with subsidiaries operating across China, India, and beyond. Group operating brands include China2West (China sourcing, manufacturing solutions and quality control), India2West (India sourcing, manufacturing solutions and quality control), and Shield Works Precision Manufacturing (IP-secure ISO precision assembly, product development, and 3PL services). The group serves international customers across multiple sectors with a focus on quality, IP protection, and supply chain transparency.Web: www.china2west.com For media enquiries, please contact the media@china2west.comAbout Mark ClaytonMark Clayton FCMA CGMA CPA FMAAT MSc FT NED is Group CFO of C2W Group, Chair of The British Chamber of Commerce South China, and Founder & Chair of the Come Together Community charity, which has raised over USD 455,000 for underprivileged children in the region. Originally from Hexham, Northumberland, Mark has been based in Zhuhai, South China since 2005 and is a proficient Mandarin speaker. He was admitted to the Freedom of the City of London in October 2025 and is a Knight Officer of the Order of the Knights of Rizal.For more information, visit www.markclayton.co

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