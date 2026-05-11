Shield Works Hosts Senior FCDO and DBT Delegation at Zhuhai Manufacturing Facility

ZHUHAI, CHINA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shield Works Precision Manufacturing welcomed a senior FCDO and DBT delegation to its IP-secure manufacturing facility in Zhuhai last week for a tour, technology demonstrations, and a detailed discussion of British-led precision manufacturing in the Greater Bay Area.The visiting delegation comprised:— Kate Harrisson, Director for Asia Pacific, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office— Trevor Lewis, Head of Trade and Investment, South China, and Deputy Director for Innovation and Industry— Joshua Howey, Deputy Head of Trade and Investment, South China— Amber Howey, Trade and Investment Consul, Central ChinaThe delegation was hosted by Mark Clayton , Group CFO of C2W Group, alongside Candice Xiao, Chief Operating Officer of Shield Works, and the wider Shield Works team.Group CFO Mark Clayton, who is also the Chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce South China, welcomed the delegation. Their visit included a guided tour of the Shield Works facility and live demonstrations of the company's core capabilities.Shield Works NEXUS — the company's AI-enabled sandbox assembly cell — was a focal point of the visit. NEXUS combines small-batch precision assembly with intelligent process monitoring, representing Shield Works' approach to next-generation manufacturing: human expertise augmented by AI rather than replaced by it.The Net Zero Pathway — Shield Works' programme to deliver certified Net Zero supply from China — was also discussed in detail. With UK and international customers facing growing Scope 3 reporting obligations, the company is working with BSI on its Net Zero certification journey, building on its existing ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certifications.The delegation engaged closely with the team on questions around import operations, business growth, the realities of the post-pandemic period, and the strategic case for IP-secure British manufacturing in South China.Following the visit, one of the delegation wrote:"Thanks very much again for hosting us Mark. Amazing what you, Candice and your partners have built from scratch. It's a really cool story."The reference to Candice acknowledges Candice Xiao, Chief Operating Officer of Shield Works. Candice joined C2W Group in late 2007 as a sourcing specialist, progressing through roles as QC Manager and CEO Assistant to Mark Jacobs before moving to Shield Works as COO at its launch."It is always a pleasure to host UK government colleagues at Shield Works," said Mark Clayton, Group CFO of C2W Group. "British-owned, IP-secure precision manufacturing in South China is a serious commercial proposition — and one we are proud to keep building. We are grateful to Kate, Trevor, Joshua and Amber for taking the time to come and see the operation for themselves."About Shield Works Precision ManufacturingShield Works Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a 100% British-owned, IP-secure precision manufacturing facility based in Zhuhai, South China, and a subsidiary of C2W Group. Shield Works specialises in precision assembly, product development, and 3PL services for international customers, with current certifications including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001, and BSI Net Zero certification underway.Web: www.shieldworksmfg.com For media enquiries, please contact media@shieldworksmfg.comAbout Mark ClaytonMark Clayton FCMA CGMA CPA FMAAT MSc FT NED is Group CFO of C2W Group, Chair of The British Chamber of Commerce South China, and Founder & Chair of the Come Together Community charity, which has raised over USD 455,000 for underprivileged children in the region. Originally from Hexham, Northumberland, Mark has been based in Zhuhai, South China since 2005 and is a proficient Mandarin speaker. He was admitted to the Freedom of the City of London in October 2025 and is a Knight Officer of the Order of the Knights of Rizal.For more information, visit www.markclayton.co

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