TMB Tax & Financial Services Founder Talibah M. Bayles Selected as Director of the Miles College Women’s Business Center

Talibah Bayles, Director of the Miles College Women's Business Center

Talibah M. Bayles, Founder of TMB Tax & Financial Services, has been selected as Director of the SBA-funded Miles College Women’s Business Center in Alabama.

Leading the MCWBC provides another powerful platform to advance that mission and strengthen the ecosystem of support that entrepreneurs in this region deserve.” — Talibah M. Bayles

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TMB Tax & Financial Services Benefit Corporation is proud to announce that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Talibah M. Bayles, has been selected as Director of the Miles College Women’s Business Center (MCWBC), a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)-funded entrepreneurship program housed on the campus of Miles College in Fairfield, Alabama.The selection, officially announced by Miles College, recognizes Bayles’ more than 18 years of leadership in strategic management, tax strategy, entrepreneurship support, and small business capital readiness, as well as her longstanding contributions to the Center as a member of the MCWBC business development team since its inception in 2022.As Director of the MCWBC, Bayles will provide strategic and operational leadership for the Center, overseeing program delivery, entrepreneurship training, coaching services, and community partnerships serving Birmingham and the surrounding region. The role further expands Bayles’ work at the intersection of tax strategy, financial readiness, entrepreneurship education, and access to capital.“This role is a natural extension of everything I have built and everything I believe,” said Bayles. “Through TMB Tax & Financial Services and Bankably™ , my work has always centered on helping entrepreneurs build strong financial foundations. Leading the Miles College Women’s Business Center provides another powerful platform to advance that mission and strengthen the ecosystem of support that entrepreneurs in this region deserve. Women’s Business Centers play a vital role in expanding opportunity, strengthening local economies, and helping business owners move from ideas to impact. I look forward to building on the strong foundation already established at MCWBC and working alongside our partners to help entrepreneurs launch, grow, and scale sustainable businesses.”Bayles brings a distinctive combination of practitioner expertise and community leadership to the role. She is the Founder and CEO of TMB Tax & Financial Services, B.C., a Birmingham-based Certified B Corporation tax strategy and financial advisory firm, and the creator of Bankably™, a financial readiness technology platform designed to help business owners strengthen financial documentation, improve tax compliance, and prepare for funding. She currently serves as Alabama’s representative to the IRS Taxpayer Advocacy Panel (TAP), is Audit Committee Chair of Small Business Majority, and previously served as the Birmingham Coach for the SBA T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined Program from 2023 through 2025.About TMB Tax & Financial Services Benefit CorporationTMB Tax & Financial Services, B.C. is a Birmingham-based Certified B Corporation specializing in tax strategy, accounting, and financial advisory services for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Powered by Bankably™, the firm’s proprietary financial readiness platform, TMB integrates tax strategy, accounting expertise, business education, and capital readiness to help business owners build sustainable and fundable enterprises.For more information, visit www.bankable.ceo

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