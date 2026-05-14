Terry Inglese Appears as Guest on Success Today with Jack Canfield ; Aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX Affiliates

From Broadcast Media to AI-Powered Learning: Terry Inglese Demonstrates How Embracing Change Transforms Student Success

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry Inglese, a business communication researcher and lecturer at the Swiss University of Applied Sciences and Arts, guest stars on Success Today, hosted by Jack Canfield, aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates across the country. Filmed in Beverly Hills, California, by an Emmy Award-winning production team, this episode follows Terry’s evolution from Swiss public television to educational research and her current focus on integrating artificial intelligence into learning. She explores how students read, write, and think in today’s technological landscape, positioning Success Today as a fitting forum to examine education’s adaptation to rapid change.

Terry’s career did not begin in academia. Early on, she achieved a professional goal by working at Swiss public television, where she produced a weekly 30-minute animation program for three consecutive years. The show was well-received, with strong audience engagement and recognition from film schools.

The shift was abrupt and involuntary. After three years of producing a weekly television program, the budget was cut, and her role was reassigned. Instead of creating content, interviewing filmmakers, attending festivals, building a show each week, she was moved into the archives, where her job was to catalog existing material.

Her day-to-day work changed completely. Instead of producing, she was watching and indexing hours of recorded footage stored on older formats, including TV interviews with scholars from the 1970s, 80s, and 90s. These were conversations that students would normally encounter only as written excerpts in textbooks.

While reviewing these TV tapes, she noticed something specific: on video, the scholars were not just conveying information, they were explaining, reacting, emphasizing ideas, and engaging in ways that text alone could not capture. That led to a precise question: if students could see and hear these thinkers, rather than just read their words, would they process the material differently? Would they write differently? Would they engage more? That inquiry became the starting point for her research in 2003, before the YouTube revolution, in 2005, and the TED talks, which began in 2006. She left television, entered a PhD program, and began testing that hypothesis.

The results were measurable. Students exposed to multimedia content wrote more, engaged more deeply, and demonstrated higher levels of interaction with the material than those in text-only formats. The difference was not in the content itself, but in how it was delivered.

Jack Canfield frames this type of transition directly, noting, “Every challenge is an opportunity, if you’re willing to change direction instead of holding onto the original plan.” The structure of Terry’s path did not come from persistence alone, but from reinterpretation.

The same openness to change now informs her work with artificial intelligence. When AI tools emerged in 2022, uncertainty gripped education. Rather than resist, Terry extended her earlier inquiry: How does the medium shape student learning?

In one current project, she is working with a Swiss railway company to develop AI-powered chatbots that help German-speaking train drivers learn Italian. Her system is not generic. It is designed around specific communication scenarios drivers encounter in their work, allowing them to practice language in context rather than in abstraction.

Her approach also accounts for students’ extant knowledge: “Students already come to the classroom with their own experience using AI,” she notes, shifting the model from instruction to co-creation. Instead of treating AI as a shortcut to avoid, she incorporates it as a tool to refine critical thinking and writing.

Her approach also requires changing the teaching structure. Rather than starting with content delivery, she begins with the learning objective—what students need to master—then builds around it, integrating AI where it supports that goal. She emphasizes application over the tool itself.

She defines success as adaptability. “Success is when you transform a drawback into a new direction,” she explains, pointing to the moment when her own career shifted. She turned the archive from the end of her trajectory into the starting point of a different one.

Her perspective now shapes a broader vision for education. With information readily available, the need for memorization has diminished. What sets students apart today is their ability to interpret, apply, and collaborate. These are skills that require both consistency and adaptability.

Terry’s work illustrates that the true future of education lies in how institutions use new technology to reinforce core learning goals. The main challenge is to blend AI tools with effective teaching to strengthen, not replace, students' critical thinking and adaptability.

Success Today with Jack Canfield features in-depth conversations with entrepreneurs, leaders, and changemakers. The program explores the decisions, habits, and mindsets behind their success. Through personal stories and practical insights, it offers an intimate view of how they overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and define success on their own terms. Tune in to be inspired and discover strategies you can apply to your own journey toward success.

Terry Inglese: Blending AI and Education to Transform the Classroom

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