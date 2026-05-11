Suzanne Nadell Says Hybrid Work, Not Stay-at-Home Jobs, May Be the Real Future of Workplace Flexibility

Suzanne Nadell

As remote work debates continue, Suzanne Nadell says hybrid employment may offer the strongest balance between flexibility and business success

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now that the pandemic has faded and millions of Americans are being called back into the office, one question continues to spark debate: Is fully remote work really sustainable long term? While many workers still prioritize work-from-home opportunities, leadership expert Suzanne Nadell says remote-only employment may not be the solution many hoped for. Instead, she believes hybrid work offers a more balanced approach for both employees and employers.

“Hybrid employment is key for companies keeping up with workforce demands while staying true to the company’s needs,” says Nadell. “People want flexibility, autonomy, and better work-life balance, but businesses still need communication, collaboration, accountability, and strong company culture. Hybrid work creates room for both.”

Over the past several years, workplace flexibility has shifted from a perk to an expectation for many employees. Fully remote jobs surged after the pandemic, but many companies have since struggled with communication breakdowns, employee isolation, weaker team culture, and training challenges. At the same time, workers have pushed back against strict return-to-office mandates that eliminate flexibility completely.

Nadell believes the answer likely sits somewhere in the middle.

A recent King’s Business School study found that working from home impacts mental health differently depending on gender and workplace culture. Researchers found that hybrid and flexible work environments tend to work best when companies set healthier expectations for remote work and reduce the pressure employees feel to constantly prove their productivity.

“In order for companies to implement work-from-home options effectively, there still needs to be more development around these workplace models,” Nadell explains. “A lot of employers are still figuring this out in real time. Employees need proper training and structure for remote work. Hybrid work allows companies to evolve without losing the connection and collaboration that make teams successful.”

Leadership should evolve with people, not against them. In her book Wired to Lead: Being the Leader the Church Didn’t Think You Could Be, Nadell argues that workplaces thrive when they embrace flexibility, encourage collaboration, and recognize that different people work and lead differently.

Nadell says hybrid employment gives workers greater control over their schedules while still maintaining the structure and interaction many professionals need to thrive both personally and professionally. She also believes hybrid environments can help reduce burnout, improve morale, and increase employee retention.

“There are still major benefits to coming into the office,” Nadell says. “Communication is often stronger face-to-face, and camaraderie naturally develops when people work together in person. At the same time, fully remote work can create unintended consequences, especially regarding visibility and leadership advancement for women. Corporate America still has not fully figured out how to make remote work sustainable in the long term. Right now, hybrid work feels like the strongest middle ground.”

Companies unwilling to evolve may struggle to attract and retain talent in an increasingly competitive workforce. According to the National Association of Home Builders, women continue to outpace men in remote work participation, with nearly 25% working from home in April 2025 compared with 19% of men, driven largely by flexibility demands and the rise of office-based professions.

“The workforce has changed permanently,” Nadell concludes. “The companies willing to listen, adapt, and create healthier, more balanced work environments will be the ones that continue to grow. The future of work is not one-size-fits-all, and hybrid employment may be the most realistic path forward for both businesses and employees.”

About Suzanne Nadell

Suzanne Nadell is a leadership expert, CEO of She Leads Church, speaker, and author focused on workplace culture, modern leadership, and professional development. Through her work, she helps organizations and professionals navigate changing workplace expectations while building healthier, more adaptable, and more effective environments for long-term success.

To learn more about Nadell and her work, visit: https://suzannenadell.com/

Suzanne Nadell is available for interviews.

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