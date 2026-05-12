Phoenix O.R. Nurse Creates Bamboo Compression Socks for Nurses, Travelers & Anyone on Their Feet

Vix Socks Tea Party Collection — limited-edition pastel polka dot bamboo compression socks with matching ruffle quarter crew socks, designed by a nurse for everyone on their feet.

Victoria Lewis, RN, BSN, founded Vix Socks after years of leg pain on 12-hour O.R. shifts. Rated 4.9 stars with the new Tea Party Collection now available.

I never thought I'd be screaming from the rooftops about how much I love a pair of socks. My feet and legs were comfortable all throughout my 12-hour night shift.” — Rachel B., verified Vix Socks customer

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Victoria Lewis, the problem was impossible to ignore. As a registered nurse spending 10 to 12 hours a day on her feet in the operating room, she knew firsthand what it felt like when your legs give out before your shift does - the ache, the swelling, the heaviness that followed her home every night.The compression socks on the market were either scratchy, ineffective, or so clinical-looking they felt like a medical obligation rather than a choice. So Victoria, a Phoenix-based RN with a BSN, decided to make something better.The result is Vix Socks - a woman-owned, nurse-founded brand built on a simple belief: compression socks should feel as good as they work, and they should make you smile when you put them on. Made from ultra-soft viscose from bamboo, Vix compression socks offer 15-20 mmHg graduated compression - strongest at the ankle, gradually releasing up the calf - in a fabric that's breathable, moisture-wicking, and gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin. No itch. No sweat. No beige. Learn more at https://vixsocks.com "I tried every brand I could find and nothing felt right. Either the fabric was scratchy, the compression was inconsistent, or they looked like something out of a medical supply catalog. I knew nurses deserved better - and so did every traveler, pregnant mom, or person managing varicose veins or DVT who just wanted to feel good in their socks."- Victoria Lewis, RN, BSN, Founder of Vix SocksVix Socks has quickly found its way onto the feet of nurses across specialties - OR, NICU, ER, pediatrics - as well as scrub techs, teachers, restaurant workers, retail staff, dog walkers, frequent flyers, pregnant women, and people managing circulatory conditions including POTS, Raynaud's, deep vein thrombosis, chronic venous insufficiency, and post-surgical recovery. The brand now offers over a dozen compression sock designs and nine bamboo quarter crew sock styles, with new collections launching regularly.The most recent launch is the Tea Party Collection - three limited-edition pastel polka dot bamboo compression sock designs, each paired with a matching ruffle-trim quarter crew sock. The collection brings the same soft, functional bamboo fabric to an elevated, coordinated aesthetic that has already resonated strongly with the Vix community. The quarter crew line gives customers a cozy, everyday bamboo sock that carries the same comfort philosophy as the compression range - without the therapeutic compression, for days off or low-key wear.Shop the Tea Party Collection at https://vixsocks.com/pages/tea-party-collection "We want Vix to be the sock brand people reach for every single day - whether they're on a 12-hour shift, catching a flight, or just want something soft and cute for a Sunday. The Tea Party Collection is about showing that functional and beautiful aren't opposites."- Victoria Lewis, RN, BSN, Founder of Vix SocksThe response from customers has been emphatic. Vix Socks holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating across 256 verified reviews, with nurses, healthcare workers, and everyday wearers alike praising the softness, the compression quality, and the designs."I never thought I'd be screaming from the rooftops about how much I love a pair of socks - but Vix Socks deserve all the love and praise. The patterns are so cute and bright, the material is SO SOFT, and my feet and legs were comfortable all throughout my 12-hour night shift."- Rachel B., verified customer"Perfection achieved!!! No sweaty feet on my 12-hour NICU shifts. These are so soft and comfortable and my feet can breathe!!!"- Lori G., NICU nurse"I have to wear compression socks due to DVTs and PE, and these make it so much fun. If I'm going to be wearing these socks 24/7, I want them to match my personality and make me smile."- Akemi C., verified customerVix Socks compression socks and bamboo quarter crew styles are available exclusively at https://vixsocks.com . The Tea Party Collection is available now as a limited edition.For wholesale and custom orders, visit https://vixsocks.com/pages/wholesale-custom-orders

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