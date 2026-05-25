Shasheen Jayaweera's Debut Book ‘In Search of a Humanity Code’ is a reflective exploration of shared human experience

In Search of a Humanity Code by Shasheen Jayaweera In Search of a Humanity Code by Shasheen Jayaweera pic2 Author Shasheen Jayaweera

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Shasheen Jayaweera has released In Search of a Humanity Code , a nonfiction book that examines the shared emotional, cultural, and historical patterns connecting people around the world. Based on twenty years of travel across eighty-five countries, the book blends memoir, travel writing, history, and philosophy to explore how humanity remains interconnected despite differences in nationality, religion, language, and tradition.The book is now available worldwide through kindle and paperback versions on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H2CX76PM Exploring Humanity Through TravelRather than approaching travel as a collection of destinations, In Search of a Humanity Code uses lived experiences and cultural encounters to study the deeper forces shaping human societies. Through journeys across Sri Lanka, Egypt, Morocco, Mongolia, India, Cambodia, Spain, Australia, and many other regions, Jayaweera reflects on themes including resilience, identity, work, spirituality, belonging, and change.The book is divided into two sections: Where We Came From and How We Live. Together, they introduce ten recurring themes that the author describes as part of a broader “Humanity Code.” These themes explore how civilizations evolve, how communities preserve traditions, and how people search for meaning and connection throughout history.A Blend of Memoir, History, and Cultural ReflectionIn Search of a Humanity Code combines personal storytelling with historical and philosophical commentary. The book examines the impact of migration, trade, religion, conflict, and cultural exchange on societies across generations. It also explores everyday experiences such as labor, family traditions, and the idea of home as universal elements of human life.The work addresses both uplifting and difficult aspects of history. Alongside themes of compassion and connection, the book reflects on violence, displacement, slavery, and the rise and fall of civilizations. By examining both humanity’s strengths and struggles, Jayaweera presents a balanced and thoughtful perspective on the human condition.“In Search of a Humanity Code began as a travel journal, but it slowly became a reflection on the patterns I kept seeing across cultures,” said Shasheen Jayaweera, Author of In Search of a Humanity Code. “No matter where I traveled, people carried many of the same hopes, fears, and emotional experiences. I wanted the book to encourage readers to approach others with greater empathy and curiosity.” Here is a recent article published about the book A Global Perspective Rooted in Real ExperienceShasheen Jayaweera’s professional background in development economics, finance, and international business contributes additional perspective to the book’s exploration of globalization, cultural identity, and social change. His long-term travel experiences provide firsthand insight into how communities adapt to evolving political, economic, and cultural realities.The book is intended for readers interested in travel literature, memoirs, philosophy, cultural studies, and contemporary nonfiction. Its accessible style and reflective tone aim to encourage meaningful conversations about identity, understanding, and humanity’s shared story.About the AuthorShasheen Jayaweera is a Sri Lankan-born, Australian-raised author whose work focuses on travel, philosophy, culture, and human connection. Over the course of two decades, he has traveled across eighty-five countries studying the emotional, historical, and cultural forces that shape societies. In Search of a Humanity Code reflects his interest in empathy, shared identity, and global understanding.

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