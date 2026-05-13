DocuGov.ai Launches Multilingual AI Letter Generator for Appeals, Demand Letters and Formal Complaints in 130+ Countries

DocuGov.ai generates jurisdiction-aware formal letters across 130+ countries in five languages

AI document platform generates jurisdiction-aware appeals, demand letters, and formal complaints in 5 languages. No lawyer needed.

Our platform helps bridge the gap between complex legal procedures and everyday people who need to respond to institutions, companies, or authorities.” — Bart Kurek, Co-Founder of DocuGov.ai

WARSAW, MAZOWIECKIE, POLAND, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DocuGov.ai , a multilingual AI document platform for formal legal and administrative correspondence, today announced the public launch of its AI-powered letter generator. The platform enables users to draft formal letters, including appeals, demand letters, complaints, cease-and-desist letters, eviction notices, and government responses, structured with reference to the laws, procedures, and formal conventions of their specific country and jurisdiction.DocuGov.ai is an AI letter generator that helps users create formal appeals, demand letters, complaints, notices and other official documents in minutes. Users describe their situation in plain language, and the platform produces a structured draft with jurisdiction-aware legal references, relevant formatting, and practical filing guidance.Covering 130+ Countries in 5 LanguagesThe platform currently supports document generation in English, German, French, Spanish, and Polish, covering legal systems across more than 130 countries. Generated drafts include references to applicable local statutes, procedural codes, and regulatory frameworks relevant to the user's jurisdiction.“Most people facing a government decision, an unfair fine, or a contract dispute don’t know which legal provisions may apply, how to structure their response, or what format to use,” said Bart Kurek, co-founder of DocuGov.ai. “AI can help level the playing field by giving individuals access to the knowledge, structure, and tools that were once available mainly to professionals. DocuGov.ai helps turn a stressful situation into a structured, jurisdiction-aware draft that gives users a stronger starting point when responding to institutions, companies, or authorities.”Supported Document TypesDocuGov.ai generates structured drafts for the following types of formal correspondence:- Appeal letters, for contesting speeding tickets, visa refusals, insurance claim denials, tax assessments, property tax valuations, permit denials, and benefit rejections.- Demand letters, for unpaid debts, breach of contract, security deposit disputes, and pre-litigation claims.- Cease-and-desist letters, for copyright infringement, trademark violations, harassment, and defamation.- Formal complaints, for consumer rights issues, GDPR data protection matters, and government service complaints.- Eviction notices and defense letters, for landlords and tenants in housing disputes.- Government response letters, for replying to tax authority inquiries, court correspondence, and administrative decisions.- Other formal letters, covering situations beyond predefined categories where users need a well-structured, professional draft to communicate with institutions, companies, insurers, landlords, employers, authorities, or other organizations.The platform is available at https://docugov.ai . The company is also developing AI assistant integrations to make formal letter generation accessible directly from conversational AI environments.About DocuGov.aiDocuGov.ai is an AI document platform based in Warsaw, Poland, that uses artificial intelligence to generate structured, jurisdiction-aware formal correspondence. The platform covers appeals, complaints, demand letters, cease-and-desist letters, eviction notices, and government responses across more than 130 countries in five languages.DocuGov.ai was founded in 2025 with the mission of making formal legal correspondence accessible to everyone, regardless of legal expertise or budget.DocuGov.ai is not a law firm. All documents generated by DocuGov.ai are AI-assisted drafts and do not constitute legal advice. Users are encouraged to review all content before submission.Contact:DocuGov.aiWebsite: https://docugov.ai Email: support@docugov.aiLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/docugov-ai X (Twitter): https://x.com/DocuGovAI

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