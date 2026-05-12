Charleston’s Own Herb Partlow & Lukas Swing Unite for Explosive New Single 'Drop It Like It’s Hot (Club Mix)'

Herb Partlow Lukas Swing

Herb Partlow Teams with Charleston’s Award-Winning Rising Star Lukas Swing for Explosive New National Club Anthem

This record is all about energy, confidence, and representing Charleston at the highest level” — Herb Partlow

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed producer, multi-instrumentalist, and recording artist Herb Partlow has officially teamed up with Charleston, South Carolina’s rising award-winning artist Lukas Swing for the release of the highly anticipated new single, “ Drop It Like It’s Hot (Club Mix) .” The record is a bold, high-energy collaboration designed to bring national attention to Charleston’s emerging music scene while delivering a certified club anthem built for radio, nightlife, and streaming platforms worldwide.Driven by thunderous 808 basslines, infectious hooks, polished production, and undeniable energy, “Drop It Like It’s Hot (Club Mix)” blends modern hip-hop swagger with contemporary club production in a way that immediately commands attention. The release represents more than just another single — it symbolizes two Charleston artists joining forces with a unified mission: to elevate the city’s musical presence onto the national stage.The collaboration marks another major step in the evolving career of Herb Partlow, whose versatility has allowed him to seamlessly move between contemporary jazz, funk, R&B, hip-hop, and commercial production over several decades. Known for his sophisticated production style and ability to bridge genres, Partlow continues to expand his creative reach while mentoring and collaborating with emerging talent from his hometown.“This record is all about energy, confidence, and representing Charleston at the highest level,” said Partlow. “Lukas Swing brought a fresh sound, charisma, and authenticity to the record that takes it to another level. We wanted to create something that could stand beside national records while still representing our city and culture.”Lukas Swing has rapidly become one of Charleston’s most talked-about young artists, earning recognition for his unique style, vocal delivery, and crossover appeal. His growing momentum and ability to connect with audiences made him a natural fit for the collaboration. Together, the duo delivers a record that feels equally at home in clubs, strip clubs, radio rotation, playlists, sporting events, and social media reels.The release is already gaining traction online through teaser clips, radio promotion campaigns, and social media buzz surrounding the duo’s chemistry and the record’s explosive sound. Industry insiders are already describing the single as one of the strongest independent club releases to emerge from the Southeast this year.Musically, the track delivers a cinematic blend of aggressive drums, layered synth textures, atmospheric transitions, and chant-ready vocal arrangements designed to ignite crowds instantly. The song showcases Partlow’s seasoned production and engineering expertise while allowing Lukas Swing’s performance and presence to enhance the record with confidence and style.The release also reflects Charleston’s growing influence within independent music circles. While cities such as Atlanta, Miami, Houston, and Los Angeles have historically dominated hip-hop and club music conversations, artists like Herb Partlow and Lukas Swing are proving that Charleston possesses the talent, creativity, and ambition necessary to compete on a national and global level.For Partlow, the collaboration represents another chapter in a career that has consistently evolved with the times. From his early hip-hop roots and radio background to his nationally recognized contemporary jazz releases and modern urban productions, he continues to demonstrate artistic range and entrepreneurial independence.“Drop It Like It’s Hot (Club Mix)” is now available on all major digital streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and TIDAL. Fans can also expect an aggressive promotional rollout including radio campaigns, DJ servicing, nightlife promotions, social media marketing, and visual content releases throughout the coming weeks.With a powerful collaboration, undeniable production, and a clear mission to put Charleston on the national music map, Herb Partlow and Lukas Swing may have just delivered the city’s next breakout anthem.For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.